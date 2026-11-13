The judged category for Most Creative Scarecrow was awarded to Elevation Interior Designs. By Visit Woodstock GA

Visit Woodstock GA has announced the winning scarecrows from this year’s Scarecrow Invasion.

Over 195 scarecrows were displayed throughout downtown Woodstock during the month of October. Scarecrows were created by local businesses, nonprofits, community groups and individuals.

The community’s favorites based on public voting are:

First place: Primrose School of Bells Ferry & Sixes Road

Second place: Salon & Spa Venessa

Third place: Plumb Doctor

The judged category for Most Creative Scarecrow was awarded to Elevation Interior Designs.

The event raised just over $28,000 through registration and voting, with proceeds going to support INSeason’s city beautification projects. INSeason is the design committee for IN WDSTK, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting and energizing the people of Greater Woodstock.

“We are always blown away by the community’s creativity with the scarecrow designs,” said Kyle Bennett, Tourism Manager for Visit Woodstock GA, and organizer of the event. “People put a lot of care and energy into their pieces, and it really shows. I’m so glad to see this event continue to bring joy to our residents and visitors year after year.”

Scarecrow design winners were awarded with a specialty trophy designed by local artist Sylvia Draws. They also won advance space selection for next year’s Scarecrow Invasion and bragging rights.

“With the fall season now transitioning into holiday sparkle, Visit Woodstock GA wishes to take a moment to thank this community and everyone involved in making the Scarecrow Invasion such a success,” Visit Woodstock GA wrote in a news release. “It is a reminder of the power of community efforts and creative collaboration that this city does so well. Thank you to everyone who participated, visited, voted, and celebrated this annual tradition.”

For more about Visit Woodstock GA and associated events, go to: www.VisitWoodstockGA.com.