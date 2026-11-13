Hundreds of roaming cows wreak havoc in North Macedonian town, frustrating farmers

KRIVA PALANKA, North Macedonia (AP) — Residents of Kriva Palanka in North Macedonia are dealing with a herd of over 1,000 roaming cattle. These cows destroy crops, threaten the water supply, and pose traffic hazards. The issue has persisted for years due to bureaucratic failures. Mayor Sashko Mitovski blames the Food and Veterinary Agency for not enforcing a 2024 order to seize the cattle. Residents are protesting and urging the government to declare a state of emergency. The herd's value is estimated at up to 570,000 euros, and some suggest selling the cattle to help alleviate poverty in the country.

Ford throws open the doors to its new Vault, unveiling 125 rare historic vehicles

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Ford is throwing open the doors of its historic vehicle collection at the new Vault in Romulus, Michigan. The vast space houses 125 vehicles, including race cars, concept designs and pop culture icons. The collection previously was scattered across various locations, but now is centralized to serve as a working archive for engineers and designers. The Vault opens to select members of the public and employees on Saturday, but all spots already are booked. Highlights include a 1910 right-hand-drive Model T and a 1973 Mustang convertible used in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Baboons made themselves at home in this town and a battle between their defenders and haters ensued

SIMON'S TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The divisions run deep in a coastal suburb in South Africa where two troops of baboons have moved in. Some residents of Simon's Town on the outskirts of Cape Town seek peaceful coexistence and welcome the baboons. Others want them out because they're not good neighbors. The animals climb buildings, smash windows, break into homes to steal food and fight with dogs. Simon's Town and other Cape Town suburbs bordering the lower slopes of Table Mountain have had baboon problems and fierce debates over their presence for years. A plan to relocate the Simon's Town baboons to electrified enclosures and sterilize the males has now deepened the divide.

Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson's injury typically requires a 6-10 week healing period

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter says quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury. Jackson was hurt in Week 8 against Buffalo. This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any real detail on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict. Baltimore hosts the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Man United hires Mauricio Pochettino, who tearfully leaves US job to revive former power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has been hired as Manchester United’s head coach, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer’s once dominant force. Just three months after announcing a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino will depart next next week for Old Trafford. The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season. He will become United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Master carver to engrave crystals from last year's New Year's Eve ball sold as mementos

People who find themselves at the site of the iconic New Year's Eve ball drop can purchase one of the 5,280 Waterford crystals from the Constellation Ball that dropped in New York City last year in honor of the nation's 250th birthday in 2026. A master cutter from the company that makes the crystals will hand-engrave customers names on them for the first time. The old crystals that marked the 250th anniversary of the United States will make way for new crystals, whose designs have yet to be announced. A New Year's Eve ball was first dropped in Times Square in 1907, and with the exception of two years during World War II, the event has the marked the ringing in of the new year.

Broncos backed out of trade for Chargers' Henley over surprising issue in physical, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have backed out of their proposed trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for inside linebacker Daiyan Henley. The decision has stirred discussion over whether the NFL should consider changing its rule on teams acquiring injured players. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Broncos were surprised by something that showed up in Henley’s physical that the Chargers hadn’t mentioned. The person says the teams then discussed changing the terms of the deal but couldn't agree. But Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says the Broncos were aware that Henley was dealing with an injury.

Advocacy groups sue AI giants to freeze new models, warning of 'catastrophic' risks

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of online safety and consumer advocacy groups has sued five leading AI companies to halt further development. They allege the tech giants can't prevent their creations from causing "catastrophic" harm and allege their endangerment of public health has violated California law. The lawsuit targets Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceXSI. It cites cyberattacks by AI systems and the companies' own warnings about potential risks. It comes at a moment of reckoning for a burgeoning industry that has generated both excitement and deep fear. The recent midterm election could result in more regulation of the technology.

Rapper Yella Beezy convicted of hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 on busy Dallas interstate

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas County jury has unanimously convicted rapper Yella Beezy of capital murder in a brazen daylight attack on rapper MO3 on a busy Dallas interstate in 2020. Jurors found that Yella Beezy hired the gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3. Yella Beezy’s real name is Markies Conway, and MO3’s real name was Melvin Noble. The jury’s guilty verdict means the 35-year-old Conway will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. Kewon White was found guilty in September of carrying out the fatal shooting and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ohio’s ‘wandering bears’ signal a possible comeback for the species

Black bears could be making a comeback in Ohio after virtually disappearing in the mid-1800s. According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, sightings have sharply increased since 2022. More than 1,500 sightings have been reported, mostly in rural areas near West Virginia and Pennsylvania. In 2025, there were 537 sightings in 69 counties. Experts say the rise in sightings could be due to both more bears and more cameras capturing them. Most bears in Ohio are young males passing through, but there is evidence of reproducing females. Researchers have begun putting satellite GPS collars on bears to track their movements and are asking residents to continue reporting any sightings.