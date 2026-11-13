A map from the National Weather Service shows areas under a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Saturday. By National Weather Service

A cold front is moving into parts of Georgia this weekend, and freeze warnings have been issued for Cherokee County.

Cherokee County is under a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reports. The warning area includes other parts of northwest and west Georgia. A second freeze warning has been issued for 1-9 a.m. Sunday.

For Cherokee County, the NWS is forecasting a low around 32 degrees on Friday night, with patchy frost after midnight.

On Saturday, the forecast is some frost before 9 a.m., then sunny with a high around 52, per the NWS. Saturday night, the low is expected to drop to around 27.

Sunday, the NWS forecasts widespread frost before 8 a.m. but otherwise sunny weather, with a high around 56 degrees. Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Pets should be brought inside.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive plants.

To protect outdoor pipes, residents are advised to wrap or drain them, or allow them to drip slowly.