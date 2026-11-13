School police presence was increased at Creekview High School Friday after a reported threat to the school on social media, though authorities have determined the post was a hoax.

Late Thursday morning, Principal Mark Vance sent a message to families saying school police and administrators were investigating a social media page in regards to rumors to a possible threat to the school. At 2:27 p.m., Vance announced that law enforcement had traced the social media account to a location in Europe.

"Thanks to the quick action and thorough investigation done by our School Police and local law enforcement partners, including the GBI, I can report that the originator of the social media post has been tracked to a location in Europe. School Police, local law enforcement partners, and the GBI have deemed this hoax post as a non-credible threat generated using publicly accessible images," Vance wrote.

The post was reported to school officials through CCSD's Vector Alert system.

Vance added that additional school police would be on campus Friday out of an abundance of caution.

"We take threats to the safety and security of our students, staff and schools very seriously. Thank you to everyone who reported these rumors to us," he said.

The Vector Alert system allows students, parents, staff and community members to report safety concerns by text, email, phone call or online message. Users can report anonymously. For more information, visit https://www.cherokeek12.net/emergency-notification.