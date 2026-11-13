From left, Creekview’s Bo Reid, Tyler Whitlock, Abram Gaddis and Jaylon Vines. By Griffin Callaghan

Creekview’s boys basketball team is ready to take the next step.

Coming off a year in which they made strides toward becoming the program coach Tyler Whitlock envisioned, the Grizzlies have the pieces needed to compete and move toward their first winning season since 2017-18.

Between a fourth-year coach and a roster with some key veterans, Creekview is ready to put its improvement on display.

“We are really excited,” Whitlock said. “We have guys that really put a lot of work in this offseason, going back to last spring. What I’m most proud of is the work they put into the weight room. They take a lot of pride in spending time in the gym. They understand how we want to play the game this year, and I’m just really excited about the group we have and how committed they are to the game and this team.”

Whitlock praised his team’s approach to the offseason, saying it has not left the gym or weight room since the end of last year. His seniors especially have led that charge.

Abram Gaddis, JD Russell, Bo Reid and Jaylon Vines make up Creekview’s four-man senior class.

“They are absolutely essential,” Whitlock said. “These guys lead the way, and they are exactly what you want from your seniors. They work hard, bring everybody together and they set the tone both on and off the court. They are also competitors. There is not going to be a night where they don’t leave everything they have out there on the court. They really helped change the culture here with what we are building.”

Gaddis is the Grizzlies’ top returning offensive player, coming off a junior season in which he averaged 13 points and two assists. Both he and Reid were named all-county honorable mentions.

Both players expect their experience and chemistry to make a difference in the win column.

“For me, it’s just how the gym feels this year,” Gaddis said. “Practice feels different, being together feels different. Everyone wants to be here and everyone wants to get better.”

Creekview’s seniors expect it to translate from practices to games.

“It’s the energy and how everyone just comes together,” Reid said. “We are a lot stronger this year, and our endurance is better, which is going to be important when we compete against good teams.”

Shot-making and dictating pace will be the Grizzlies’ strengths on the floor, along with toughness, which has become their mantra leading up to opening night. Vines said he expects that pace to help them, especially in a Region 6AAAAAA that features high-powered offenses like Lassiter, Sequoyah and Woodstock.

Between toughness, chemistry and overall skill, Whitlock has seen tremendous growth from his up-and-coming squad.

“Every day, we break it down on two words — tough, together,” Whitlock said. “We are learning what tough looks like for us. It’s not just the physical aspect of the game, it’s being able to go to the next play, handle adversity when shots are not falling, or maybe the opponent is just playing really well. Are we going to be tough enough to go to the next play and do what we need to do to give ourselves a shot every single night?”

Now, Whitlock hopes it all translates to a winner.

“This is a phenomenal community,” he said. “I have not coached a single bad kid in this program. I know our record doesn’t necessarily indicate the types of things we have done, but I think we have done a great job of changing to where we are going to compete night in and night out.”