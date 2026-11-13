Cherokee County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Cherokee County on 11/12/2026. The following 2 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 2 locations

WAFFLE HOUSE 1722 — 🟡 82 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 6122 HICKORY FLAT HWY CANTON, GA 30115 • (678) 493-5904HOLBROOK WOODSTOCK ENRICHED LIVING AND INSPIRED LIVING — 🟡 89 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 13682 HWY 92 WOODSTOCK, GA 30188 • (404) 445-7777

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/12/2026–11/12/2026.