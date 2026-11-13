Baboons made themselves at home in this town and a battle between their defenders and haters ensued

SIMON'S TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The divisions run deep in a coastal suburb in South Africa where two troops of baboons have moved in. Some residents of Simon's Town on the outskirts of Cape Town seek peaceful coexistence and welcome the baboons. Others want them out because they're not good neighbors. The animals climb buildings, smash windows, break into homes to steal food and fight with dogs. Simon's Town and other Cape Town suburbs bordering the lower slopes of Table Mountain have had baboon problems and fierce debates over their presence for years. A plan to relocate the Simon's Town baboons to electrified enclosures and sterilize the males has now deepened the divide.

Master carver to engrave crystals from last year's New Year's Eve ball sold as mementos

People who find themselves at the site of the iconic New Year's Eve ball drop can purchase one of the 5,280 Waterford crystals from the Constellation Ball that dropped in New York City last year in honor of the nation's 250th birthday in 2026. A master cutter from the company that makes the crystals will hand-engrave customers names on them for the first time. The old crystals that marked the 250th anniversary of the United States will make way for new crystals, whose designs have yet to be announced. A New Year's Eve ball was first dropped in Times Square in 1907, and with the exception of two years during World War II, the event has the marked the ringing in of the new year.

Manchester United is nearing a deal to hire US men’s coach Mauricio Pochettino, source tells AP

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A source with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Manchester United is finalizing a deal to hire U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino. The person says the Premier League club is hopeful of announcing Pochettino's appointment before he takes charge of the U.S. team’s upcoming games against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday. The person is speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were still ongoing. Pochettino would be replacing Michael Carrick. Carrick was fired earlier Thursday after overseeing the 20-time English champion’s worst start to a Premier League season.

Broncos backed out of trade for Chargers' Henley over surprising issue in physical, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have backed out of their proposed trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for inside linebacker Daiyan Henley. The decision has stirred discussion over whether the NFL should consider changing its rule on teams acquiring injured players. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Broncos were surprised by something that showed up in Henley’s physical that the Chargers hadn’t mentioned. The person says the teams then discussed changing the terms of the deal but couldn't agree. But Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says the Broncos were aware that Henley was dealing with an injury.

Advocacy groups sue AI giants to freeze new models, warning of 'catastrophic' risks

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of online safety and consumer advocacy groups has sued five leading AI companies to halt further development. They allege the tech giants can't prevent their creations from causing "catastrophic" harm and allege their endangerment of public health has violated California law. The lawsuit targets Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceXSI. It cites cyberattacks by AI systems and the companies' own warnings about potential risks. It comes at a moment of reckoning for a burgeoning industry that has generated both excitement and deep fear. The recent midterm election could result in more regulation of the technology.

Rapper Yella Beezy convicted of hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 on busy Dallas interstate

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas County jury has unanimously convicted rapper Yella Beezy of capital murder in a brazen daylight attack on rapper MO3 on a busy Dallas interstate in 2020. Jurors found that Yella Beezy hired the gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3. Yella Beezy’s real name is Markies Conway, and MO3’s real name was Melvin Noble. The jury’s guilty verdict means the 35-year-old Conway will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. Kewon White was found guilty in September of carrying out the fatal shooting and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ohio’s ‘wandering bears’ signal a possible comeback for the species

Black bears could be making a comeback in Ohio after virtually disappearing in the mid-1800s. According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, sightings have sharply increased since 2022. More than 1,500 sightings have been reported, mostly in rural areas near West Virginia and Pennsylvania. In 2025, there were 537 sightings in 69 counties. Experts say the rise in sightings could be due to both more bears and more cameras capturing them. Most bears in Ohio are young males passing through, but there is evidence of reproducing females. Researchers have begun putting satellite GPS collars on bears to track their movements and are asking residents to continue reporting any sightings.

4 grizzly bears linked by DNA to deadly attack on mother and daughter in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian wildlife officials say four grizzly bears captured in western Canada were responsible for killing a mother and her adult daughter earlier this month in what investigators believe was a rare predatory attack. A British Columbia Conservation Office says DNA tests conclusively linked a female grizzly and her three yearling cubs to the deaths of Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter Selah Reed. British Columbia Conservation Officer Service Jeff Tyre says the bears were not involved in a separate grizzly attack last November on a group of about 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area.

NYC sightseeing helicopter makes emergency landing after reporting possible engine trouble

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A New York City sightseeing helicopter on a maintenance flight has made an emergency landing at a New Jersey cargo port after the pilot reported possible engine trouble. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board the Bell 206L-4 helicopter when it came down on a road at the Port Jersey Marine Terminal in Bayonne, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, at around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says no injuries were reported. Messages seeking comment were left for the helicopter’s operator, FlyNYON.

At least 12 people killed and dozens hurt in crashes on a foggy Bulgarian motorway, minister says

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thick fog on a motorway in eastern Bulgaria has caused two major crashes, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more. Health Minister Katya Ivkova says the accidents happened Tuesday on the road linking Sofia with the Black Sea port of Burgas. The crashes involved 86 vehicles, including many heavy trucks, and forced the road's closure in both directions. Police have launched an investigation, citing reduced visibility, wet road surfaces, and unsuitable speeds as initial causes. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen adjusted her schedule after Prime Minister Rumen Radev left her to head to the scene.