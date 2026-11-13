Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples throughout the global technology industry, with competitors itching to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the chip giant. Others wonder if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Some of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure, as investors predicted that its customers may be looking to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be such a bad thing.

Microsoft struggles to restore services as outage hits companies and governments worldwide

HONG KONG (AP) — Microsoft is dealing with a major outage affecting services like Outlook and Teams. The issue has impacted users, companies and some government operations globally. On Friday, Microsoft said it was working to identify and fix the problem, while adding that there were no indications that the outage is caused by malicious activity. Authorities and officials in Singapore, Japan and Australia say they have seen impacts from the outage, while businesses in Hong Kong and India say some operations have been affected. Over 130,000 users reported issues on Thursday. While reports have since decreased, many users globally are still reporting problems.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed a US radar in Bahrain, and other Mideast news

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed a U.S. early warning radar in Bahrain, marking the first such claim in months. The Guard also reported that a tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion. The claims couldn't be independently verified. The Guard's statement says the radar attack was a warning to the U.S. to stop its strikes. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, has been a strong critic of Iran. Iran has routinely targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for international oil shipments.

Europe pushes for seat at Ukraine peace talks​‌ but lacks unified voice

DUBLIN (AP) — European nations are looking for an envoy to represent them in talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They are concerned that a U.S.-backed process could leave them sidelined. Leaders from the 27-nation European Union are meeting Friday in Dublin to discuss the issue. There is no consensus yet on who the envoy should be or what the role would entail. Ukraine wants European support in the negotiations, while Russia opposes European involvement. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he hoped Friday's discussions would bring “clarity.” Ukraine and the U.S. say Europe will play a role in the next round of peace talks.

Peru's Chiclayo welcomes its former shepherd home, and revels in pope's love

CHICLAYO, Peru (AP) — Church organizers say as many as a million people could turn out for Pope Leo XIV’s first big Mass in Peru, being held Friday morning on a massive field outside Chiclayo, his former diocese. Chiclayo is the commercial hub of Peru’s northern Pacific coast. But much of the world heard about it on the night of Leo’s election, May 8, 2025, when he gave Chiclayo a shoutout, in Spanish, from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. On Friday, he is finally going home and Chiclayo cannot wait.

The US and Mexico are on the verge of forfeiting a major health victory. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — International health experts are meeting to assess whether the U.S. and Mexico have lost their measles elimination status. Measles, a highly contagious disease, had been controlled in the U.S. for 30 years. Large outbreaks in recent years have led to thousands of illnesses and about a dozen deaths. The Pan American Health Organization is reviewing genetic evidence this week to determine if the virus is spreading continuously. Health experts blame the outbreaks on falling vaccination rates fueled by disproven claims that the vaccines, which have saved millions of lives globally, are not safe.

Trump's Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress. It has pursued investigations into President Donald Trump’s enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious. Now, sweeping Democratic gains in Congress have shifted the balance of power in Washington, teeing up an onslaught of expected investigations into those actions. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the department will cooperate with Congress but has also insisted “we will not back down” from Trump’s agenda.

Democratic political group launches new push to shape AI agenda ahead of 2028

DENVER (AP) — A Democratic political group is launching a new push to find ways to meet voters' concerns about artificial intelligence ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Tomorrow Together is kicking off a seven-figure effort to gather data on how voters feel about the technology and how Democrats can communicate about it. They are announcing the initiative as party luminaries gather in Denver to celebrate their victories in last week's midterms and chart a path forward. President Donald Trump has embraced rapid AI development and fought limitations on the technology. Several Democrats last cycle called for new regulations or even a stop to AI development.

Pope Leo XIV denounces 'machismo' and demands women be protected in an emotional return to Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV has denounced the “machismo” and violence against women that is prevalent in Peru. He is demanding that women be protected and respected. He also met with six survivors of clergy sexual abuse, including from an abusive sect-like group in Peru. After his emotional homecoming Wednesday, the Peruvian pope got down to business Thursday and set out marching orders for the Peruvian church and people. He called the influential Catholic hierarchy to task to be models of unity and communion. And instructed Peruvian bishops especially to accompany their flocks and respond to victims of clergy sexual abuse with truth and justice.

An Israeli strike on a hospital highlights the devastation to Gaza's healthcare system

BEIRUT (AP) — A deadly airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza has highlighted the ongoing devastation to the region's healthcare system. The Israeli military claims it targeted a Hamas commander using the hospital as a base, though it has not provided evidence. Israel continues near-daily strikes in Gaza, despite a ceasefire with Hamas. Hospitals have been attacked throughout the conflict. The World Health Organization has documented over 1,050 attacks on health facilities. Gaza's healthcare system is in ruins and struggling to recover. Twenty of Gaza’s 36 prewar hospitals are functioning, though none is fully operational. Thursday's strike killed six people, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy.