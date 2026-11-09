AP News Summary at 2:57 p.m. EST

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Congress returns to a changed Washington after GOP's election wipeout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress returns to a changed Washington after Democrats trounced Republicans in the midterm elections. Also Monday, Stephen Miller becomes President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff as the White House doubles down on the president's political threats despite the landmark GOP losses. It's the start of a six-week lame-duck sprint for Congress as Republicans try to wrap up work before Democrats take charge in January. Newly elected lawmakers have arrived on Capitol Hill for orientation sessions. Jubilant Democrats, with families in tow, appear emboldened by the party’s sweep of power. The trickle of Republicans coming in spoke soberly of the GOP’s challenges ahead.

Internal probe into CEO Jensen Huang and 'foreign intelligence' weighs on high-flying Nvidia shares

Shares of Nvidia are down 5% after the computer chip maker, central to the artificial intelligence race, opened an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.” Nvidia’s announcement of the investigation Sunday followed Huang’s acknowledgment that he had been intimate with a business executive who, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for China. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the spying allegations, calling them a smear campaign against Beijing.

What we know — and what we don't — as Nvidia investigates an alleged spy plot involving its CEO

Stunning allegations of a spy plot have prompted Nvidia to investigate whether its founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, was the target of a “foreign intelligence effort.” Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair, and acknowledged that news reports surrounding the relationship and potential national security concerns led Nvidia’s board to investigate. He did not name the person he had been intimate with, but The New York Times identified her as business executive and Chinese citizen Alice Huang — who, the outlet said, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the spying allegations. Many questions remain unanswered, but the scandal is already bringing turmoil.

Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 1/2 years in British prison for rape and sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The assaults occurred during a time when his comedy career was taking off. A jury found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers, with allegations dating back to 2004. Prosecutors said Brand abused his fame to access women. Brand maintained his innocence, claiming all encounters were consensual. His accusers spoke about the lasting impact of his actions. Brand, known for his outrageous routines and battles with addiction, has recently focused on online content and religious discussions.

Ohio State suspends fraternity while investigating a video showing men engulfed in flames

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fraternity at Ohio State University has been temporarily suspended while authorities investigate a video that appears to show two people engulfed in flames. University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson says the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is on interim suspension while the university investigates and those involved are getting medical treatment. The matter has been referred to Columbus police, who say it appears the event took place on Saturday. The CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon says the organization is cooperating with the investigation and will take appropriate action.

Democrats plan to use new power to rein in Trump's education agenda, but their tools are limited

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are gearing up to challenge President Donald Trump's education policies, including the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department. With upcoming majorities in both houses of Congress, Democrats plan to use their oversight and appropriations powers to push back. However, Trump's veto power could limit their efforts to launching investigations and leveraging federal funding. Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee are considering adding conditions to spending bills to curb Trump's education agenda. Despite their new power, there's little optimism they can override Trump's veto on major education bills.

School closures are accelerating in US, but more financial pain lies ahead

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Students in Vallejo, California, faced a challenging start to the school year as they adjusted to a new school after their previous one closed. Across the U.S., many students are experiencing similar disruptions as schools shut down due to declining enrollment and reduced funding. Last year, 1,156 U.S. schools closed, the highest since the pandemic, according to an analysis of federal data by Big Local News at Stanford University. Vallejo City Unified School District near San Francisco has closed five campuses since 2025. Research shows closures rarely bring financial relief, and they can drive families to charter or private schools. Vallejo's superintendent says cuts are necessary to adjust to declining enrollment.

Polish gunman who killed 6 in Krakow square dies in a hospital

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say a 24-year-old gunman who opened fire in Krakow and killed six people and wounded 15 others has died in a hospital. Michał Oksiński had driven through the square in the heart of Krakow’s Old Town on Saturday and randomly opened fire. No motive is yet known for the attack. Oksiński died on Monday. The Pole had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack and had had several operations. Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant’s sister, mother and father at the man’s family home. They likely died from gunshot wounds.

College Football Playoff doubles up, expands to 24 teams beginning next season

The College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams next year, ending a three-decade era of conference title games. College leaders announced the new format Monday after ESPN agreed to rework its contract to add 11 new games. The deal is for five years and an additional $1.7 billion. The new format will have five automatic qualifiers, including champions from the Power Four leagues. The other 19 teams will be chosen by a selection panel. The top eight seeds will receive first-round byes, and the playoff will start on the second weekend in December.