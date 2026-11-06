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Georgia 75, Winthrop 40
By XML Team Solutions,8 days ago
WINTHROP (1-1)
Guilera 1-1 0-0 2, Kyra Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bush-Lewis 2-6 3-4 8, Ruff 1-7 0-0 2, Silva 2-5 3-5 7, Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Skvarekova 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 2-2 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Autumn Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wigal 2-4 0-0 5, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 14-36 9-13 40
GEORGIA (2-0)
Adebanjo 3-5 6-7 12, Howard 6-8 5-7 17, Banks 1-4 0-0 3, Aubrey Beckham 1-5 2-2 4, Smith 4-12 0-0 9, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Wylder 0-0 0-0 0, Alanna Beckham 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 5-11 3-3 13, Codio 1-2 0-0 2, Sibley 3-8 2-2 8, Ware 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 27-60 19-23 75
Winthrop1151014—40Georgia21142713—75
3-Point Goals_Winthrop 3-17 (Bush-Lewis 1-5, Ruff 0-1, Silva 0-2, Preston 0-1, Skvarekova 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Robinson 1-1, Wigal 1-3, Wilson 0-1), Georgia 2-12 (Banks 1-1, Au.Beckham 0-1, Smith 1-7, Codio 0-1, Sibley 0-1, Ware 0-1). Assists_Winthrop 7 (Henderson 2, Wilson 2), Georgia 14 (Banks 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Winthrop 22 (Guilera 3, Henderson 3, Wilson 3), Georgia 34 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Winthrop 22, Georgia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,817.