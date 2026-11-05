FBI agent struck Brooklyn pedestrian, dragged him to a bench and lied about it, prosecutors say

FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. By Jenny Kane - AP

NEW YORK (AP) — An FBI agent dragged a pedestrian across a snowy sidewalk, left him on a bench and sped away in his government-issued car after hitting and severely injuring him while driving the wrong way down a busy New York City street, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Andrew Reyes, 30, blew through a red light and struck the man as he was crossing the street on Feb. 3 in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. He later lied to investigators about it, denying that he'd ever hit a person with his FBI vehicle and not reported it.

Through his lawyer, Reyes pleaded not guilty to charges of willfully depriving an individual of his constitutional rights while acting under color of law and making false statements. He was released on a $100,000 bond co-signed by his parents, whom he lives with.

If convicted, Reyes faces up to 10 years in prison.

Judge declines prosecutors' request for a mental health evaluation

Prosecutors had sought to have Reyes ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, citing the alleged cover-up attempt and an alarming comment he made about a gun during a law enforcement interview, but a judge said one wasn't warranted.

Reyes, who is no longer with the FBI, teared up as his parents spoke to the judge at his arraignment. His lawyer, Nora Hirozawa, handed him tissues and placed a hand on his back to comfort him. He is due back in court on Dec. 2. The man he's accused of hitting wasn't in court for the arraignment. He has not been publicly identified.

Reyes had his car’s emergency lights activated when he hit the pedestrian as he sped against traffic on six-lane Ocean Parkway south of Prospect Park, prosecutors said. He then got out of the car, dragged the unconscious man out of the street and placed the man and his bag on a bench before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

Interviewed on May 1 by the Justice Department Inspector General’s office, Reyes denied involvement in any hit-and-run, prosecutors said. Toward the end of questioning, Reyes asked what an investigator would do if he grabbed the investigator's gun, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gilbert Rein told Magistrate Judge Clay Kaminsky.

“Just out of the blue?” Kaminsky asked.

“Yes, unprompted,” Rein said.

Hirozawa said she hadn’t reviewed a recording of the interview but characterized Reyes' gun remark as an “offhand” comment, albeit a “very odd” one. Kaminsky agreed that the comment was odd but declined to add a mental health evaluation to bail conditions that require Reyes to surrender his passport and limit travel to New York and New Jersey.

Circumstances lead to case being tried in federal court

Reyes was arrested Thursday morning, prosecutors said. He was brought into court from a holding area in an untucked button-down shirt and Under Armour jogging pants.

While local prosecutors typically handle alleged hit-and-runs, Reyes’ role as an FBI agent, use of a government vehicle and alleged lying to Justice Department investigators led to the case being tried in federal court rather than state court.

Reyes, clutching his release paperwork, declined to comment as he left court with his lawyer and parents.

Hirozawa said in court that Reyes worked for the agency for more than nine years. His indictment said he became a special agent in 2023. Since leaving the agency, he has been working at a home remodeling business, Hirozawa said.

In response to questions about Reyes, the FBI said it was made aware of his alleged criminal conduct in April and promptly terminated his employment.

“This employee demonstrated an utter disregard for human life and the rule of law and did not uphold the values of this organization and all for which we stand,” the FBI's New York field office said in a statement. “We moved quickly to ensure their immediate dismissal and continue to fully cooperate with this investigation."

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said Reyes' alleged conduct “demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath to uphold the law.”

The charges against him “send the clear message that no one is above the law and those who abuse their position of trust and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights will be prosecuted,” Nocella said in a statement.

Weber reported from Los Angeles.