Democratic socialist Nithya Raman ousts embattled Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman dances with supporters at an election night event Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Los Angeles. By Jae C. Hong - AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nithya Raman, a little-known Los Angeles City Council member backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, has defeated Mayor Karen Bass, an upset that will alter the trajectory of the nation’s second-largest city.

The India-born Raman's upstart campaign marked a generational shift at City Hall as voters followed the lead of New York, where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected last year. Raman, though, never attracted the same level of national attention and stressed her willingness to break with the progressive party at times during the campaign.

When she takes office next month, Raman will join the vanguard of democratic socialists in municipal government. In addition to Mamdani, Janeese Lewis George was elected Tuesday as mayor of Washington, D.C., and Katie Wilson is mayor in Seattle.

Asked about the success of democratic socialists in mayoral contests, President Donald Trump said “we’ll see what happens” but warned the impact of the changes they make might be irreversible.

“There’ll be a point at which if people are unhappy, they’ll be changed,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “But unfortunately, usually that happens so late that you’ll never be able to bring back a city or a country or a state. You know — when it goes too far.”

Raman endorsed Bass, then switched gears

Raman's entry into the race marked a stunning change of heart after she had initially endorsed Bass, once her ally. She said the city had reached a “breaking point” and announced her own candidacy just hours before the filing deadline, setting in motion a meteoric rise that would lead her to the mayorality.

In a video with the downtown skyline behind her, Raman paid tribute to Bass and thanked her volunteers. She promised to “build housing that people can afford, parks for our children to play in, a transit system that can get people where they need to go, a city that is safe for its working people and its families, and a city government that is actually capable of delivering on its promises.”

Bass said in a statement that she called Raman to congratulate her on her victory.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” Bass said. “I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us.”

Bass becomes the first Los Angeles mayor in two decades to lose a bid for reelection. Her first term was undone by the deadly Palisades Fire, which ignited when she was out of the country and caught the fire department unprepared. The devastation left many voters with the unshakeable feeling that Bass should be held to account, and she never recovered.

Raman expressed voters' frustrations with city

As votes were being counted earlier this week, Raman delivered an election night speech Tuesday that marked a campaign coda, summing up voters’ frustration with a city that seemed to be adrift, and her vision for the future.

“For too long our broken and unjust status quo has convinced Angelenos that this is the best that we can do,” she said. “LA stopped being a place where we could build things, where we could open things, where we could film things, where we could create things.”

She said she would restore “that ambitious Los Angeles, that joyful Los Angeles, that creative Los Angeles, that entrepreneurial Los Angeles."

Raman's rise came in a year that saw Democratic divisions across the country, with insurgent left-wing candidates challenging establishment rivals.

Raman is promising to oust the police chief, whom she views as too accommodating with federal immigration authorities. She also wants to improve basic services that have deteriorated for years and left neighborhoods with dirty, pothole-ridden streets, buckled sidewalks and broken streetlights.

Raman called Bass’ efforts to reduce homelessness ineffective. She's promising a new approach on the crisis that would expand medical teams for people who live in encampments and on the streets in an effort to build trust and eventually bring them indoors. Raman also wants to provide more housing to move people out of hotels rented by the city for those who are homeless.

She said her plans could reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least half by 2028, when the city will host the Olympic Games. However, the problem has long proved intractable, despite billions spent in the region.

Raman offered change

Raman, 45, was the face of change in a year when voters were restless over long-running problems that persisted under the 73-year-old Bass. A Berkeley IGS/LA Times poll conducted from Oct. 19 to 25 found that about 4 in 10 likely voters said reducing the number of homeless encampments should be a top priority for the next mayor to address, while about 3 in 10 said that about ensuring public safety or building more affordable housing.

She was able to overcome criticism from Bass that she was “not ready for primetime” and too inexperienced to run a city with 3.8 million people, and she capitalized on anxiety over the future.

“Our city is in crisis,” she said in one ad. The ad showed a lectern with no one behind it at the site of a massive warehouse fire from last summer, the homeless epicenter of Skid Row and shuttered malls and storefronts. “Where is our mayor?” Raman asked.

Bass argued that she made enough progress to merit a second four-year term, and she branded Raman’s views on policing and homelessness as “extreme.”

Top Democrats lined up with Bass

Raman's victory came despite limited backing from the Democratic establishment. Bass had support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with nearly every member of the City Council. Bass served in the state Legislature and Congress before becoming mayor in 2022 and was under consideration to be former President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

In an important signal to the business community, billionaire developer Rick Caruso said he was voting for Bass, but stopped short of formally endorsing the candidate he lost to in the 2022 mayoral race.

Raman, an urban planner, picked up notable support from advocacy and political groups, including Our Revolution, which was founded by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and the Sierra Club. But she was thin on endorsements from prominent local politicians.

She landed a widely publicized private meeting with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was not involved in the race, that hinted at her efforts to broaden her circle. Expanding her network of allies could be crucial as she begins governing a city that's home to a struggling entertainment industry, a major port, world-class universities and research institutions and serves as a major tourist destination.

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Associated Press writer Moriah Balingit in Washington contributed.