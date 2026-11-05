AP News Summary at 3:19 p.m. EST

Senate Democrats will not let Trump put a 'right-winger' on the Supreme Court, Schumer vows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is vowing that Democrats will not allow President Donald Trump to put “a right winger” on the Supreme Court once they take power, raising the possibility that his party could block a presidential nominee if there were a vacancy in the next two years. In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Schumer would not say if he would hold a Supreme Court vacancy open until after the 2028 presidential election, as former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did in 2016. But he said that Democrats are “not going to allow any crappy nominees” for Supreme Court — or for lower courts or Trump’s Cabinet, either.

AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. Unsealed Thursday, the documents show the Republican administration said as recently as mid-October it had plans to deport Iranians through a third country. A judge ordered the government to notify the court of any finalized deportation plans. The documents reveal contacts with Iranian officials to arrange removals, despite the war and diplomatic tensions. A lawsuit claims the Trump administration shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran, violating regulations. The Department of Homeland Security denies sharing asylum records. Deportations to Iran are rare due to diplomatic and safety concerns.

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

California Gov. Newsom says he will commute all death sentences in state to life without parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’ll change all death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole. There are 548 people on death row in California. Newsom’s decision announced Thursday comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years. In 2019 he placed a moratorium on executions in the state but hundreds of people remained on death row. According to the state constitution, the California Supreme Court’s approval is required to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

Citibank office shooter targeted company over a $2,500 debt collection, Florida sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a gunman who killed a woman before being fatally shot by a security guard at Citibank’s sprawling office complex in Tampa targeted the campus because he was angry over a $2,500 debt collection. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday that about three hours before the shooting, 35-year-old Jacob Pearson called an attorney affiliated with Citibank and threatened violence if a court hearing over the debt wasn’t canceled. Chronister says Pearson drove from his home in Orlando to Tampa, crashed his car through a fence at Citibank’s campus and plowed into a courtyard. The sheriff said Pearson shot the first employee he saw.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles more than 3.5%

NEW YORK (AP) — Brutal drops for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers accelerated and more than erased the U.S. market’s gain from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.6% Thursday and was on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,533 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.5%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguayan president impeached minutes after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s lower house has voted unanimously to impeach President Santiago Peña after he announced his resignation. This follows the collapse of a major digital bank linked to his government, which froze millions of people’s savings and sparked protests. Peña’s resignation requires congressional approval, and the impeachment now moves to the Senate. Thousands of protesters have been demanding the return of their savings from Ueno Bank, a digital lender that grew rapidly under Peña’s administration. The bank’s closure has left many scrambling to recover their funds, leading to widespread public anger and demonstrations.

Postal employee shot 2 coworkers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa’s capital city before being captured nearby. A third employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape Thursday morning's shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Des Moines police say officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect without resistance. The shooting happened on the facility’s second floor, in an area not accessible to the public. Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 shots. A nearby elementary school temporarily went into secure status after being notified by police.

Anthropic is rapidly accelerating AI development amid slowdown calls, outside research group says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthropic is developing its AI systems twice as quickly as last year, despite CEO Dario Amodei’s calls to slow down model capabilities. An independent group, Model Evaluation and Threat Research, released an analysis on Thursday with these findings. The organization reviewed Anthropic’s internal data and interviewed staff. The report comes as Anthropic prepares for a major stock offering amid concerns about AI’s potential risks. METR found that AI itself is helping accelerate development. The researchers noted the lack of bottlenecks like computing power or data. Amodei has previously urged the industry to slow down to ensure safety measures can keep up with AI advancements.