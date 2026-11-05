AP News Summary at 12:56 p.m. EST

AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. Unsealed Thursday, the documents show the Republican administration said as recently as mid-October it had plans to deport Iranians through a third country. A judge ordered the government to notify the court of any finalized deportation plans. The documents reveal contacts with Iranian officials to arrange removals, despite the war and diplomatic tensions. A lawsuit claims the Trump administration shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran, violating regulations. The Department of Homeland Security denies sharing asylum records. Deportations to Iran are rare due to diplomatic and safety concerns.

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

‘JD, habibi.’ Arabs celebrate El-Sayed’s use of a term of affection to mock his foes

BEIRUT (AP) — Arabs around the world are celebrating Abdul El-Sayed's Senate win and delighting in his introduction of Arabic words and phrases to the American political lexicon. In his victory speech, he referred to Vice President JD Vance as “habibi.” The word literally translates to “my beloved,” but in everyday speech often means “buddy,” “pal” or “bro.” El-Sayed is a rising Democratic political star who won a closely-watched race in a key swing state. He has clapped back at attacks from the right rooted in decades of negative stereotypes about Arabs and Muslims. In the Middle East, his victory brought a rare outpouring of joy amid ongoing conflicts.

Putin envoy speaks at White House event on Oleshky ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy appeared with first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations. Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked Trump for her “distinguished humanitarian role” in securing the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump did not appear. Dmitriev added that Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. The event included officials from Russia and Ukraine to honor the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles more than 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Another wipeout for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and more than erasing all its gains from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.5% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,433 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than 600,000 rally across France to demand higher wages and school funding

PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says more than 600,000 people rallied Thursday across France, including in Paris, to demand higher wages and school funding in nationwide strikes and demonstrations. After more than a month of large, recurring protests across France, major rallies took place again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and elsewhere. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful. The Interior Ministry said the figures were still provisional.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguayan president impeached minutes after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s lower house has voted unanimously to impeach President Santiago Peña after he announced his resignation. This follows the collapse of a major digital bank linked to his government, which froze millions of people’s savings and sparked protests. Peña’s resignation requires congressional approval, and the impeachment now moves to the Senate. Thousands of protesters have been demanding the return of their savings from Ueno Bank, a digital lender that grew rapidly under Peña’s administration. The bank’s closure has left many scrambling to recover their funds, leading to widespread public anger and demonstrations.

Postal employee shot 2 coworkers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa’s capital city before being captured nearby. A third employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape Thursday morning's shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Des Moines police said officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect, a female employee, without resistance. The shooting happened on the facility’s second floor, in an area not accessible to the public. Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 shots. A nearby elementary school temporarily went into secure status after being notified by police.

The average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 7.18% this week, its third straight decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the third straight week, offering some relief to prospective homebuyers facing higher home prices. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. declined to 7.18% from 7.24% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.22%. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also fell again this week. That average rate dipped to 6.57% from 6.60% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.50%. Lower mortgage rates relieve some of the pressure on prospective homebuyers facing higher borrowing costs on home loans.