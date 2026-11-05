Popular chicken salad restaurant opens in Hickory Flat

HICKORY FLAT — A rainy Wednesday morning didn't stop over 100 hungry Cherokee County residents from lining up outside of the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Hickory Flat.

Chicken Salad Chick opened in Hickory Flat Wednesday in the new Hickory Flat Marketplace.

Other parts of the shopping center are still under construction. When it’s complete it will feature a Onelife Fitness gym, restaurants and several other businesses.

To celebrate the grand opening, Cherokee County leaders, community members and developer representatives gathered outside of Chicken Salad Chick for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"We've come a long way since we stuck shovels in some Georgia red clay," Commissioner Richard Weatherby said. "Normally when something like this happens, people say, 'Oh, we don't want that.' When they learned Chicken Salad Chick was coming, they said, 'Oh wait, yeah, we do want that.' That's the first time I've ever seen a community come out in full support. We are so thrilled to have Chicken Salad Chick here."

Makayla Ekiss, manager of off-premise growth at Chicken Salad Chick, said she is excited that this 351st location is now open in Hickory Flat.

"We are very excited and thank you for welcoming us to the community," she said.

During the ceremony, Ekiss also presented a $1,300 check to Make-A-Wish-Georgia.

"We hosted a friends and family event Tuesday where we provide complimentary meals to the families while accepting donations for a charity of our choice. One big pillar for us that we partner with is CURE Childhood Cancer, so we really wanted to find something that aligned with a vision that we believe strongly in, so we partnered with Make-A-Wish-Georgia," Ekiss said.

Chloea Barber, development coordinator with Make-A-Wish-Georgia, accepted the check on behalf of the organization.

"Thank you so much. This is important work and we can't do it without community help," she said. "Our mission is to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses and create these life changing initiatives for every eligible child in the state. It's partners like you guys that help us make that happen. Our goal is to grant 475 wishes this year in Georgia. Some of those wishes are going to be right here in Hickory Flat and the broader Canton area."

Chicken Salad Chick, located at 6391 Hickory Flat Highway, is offering giveaways through Saturday for guests who visit the restaurant.

On Wednesday, the first 100 guests received free chicken salad for a year. The first guest in line received one free large "Quick Chick" per week for 52 weeks. Guests two through 100 received one free large "Quick Chick" per month for 12 months.

Chicken Salad Chick, described as a "fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept" serves Southern-style chicken salad in more than a dozen original flavors," soups, sides, sandwiches and desserts.

Chicken Salad Chick is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The location offers dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, third-party delivery and catering options.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.chickensaladchick.com and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram. Chicken Salad Chick's Hickory Flat Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCantonGAHickoryFlat.

Hickory Flat Marketplace is on a little over 14 acres at 6375 Hickory Flat Highway near Canton and will total 100,000 square feet. For more information and updates on Hickory Flat Marketplace, visit www.dg.dev.