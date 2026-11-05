AP News Summary at 12:36 p.m. EST

Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war, court documents show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. Unsealed Thursday, the documents show the Republican administration said as recently as mid-October it had plans to deport Iranians through a third country. A judge ordered the government to notify the court of any finalized deportation plans. The documents reveal contacts with Iranian officials to arrange removals, despite the war and diplomatic tensions. A lawsuit claims the Trump administration shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran, violating regulations. The Department of Homeland Security denies sharing asylum records. Deportations to Iran are rare due to diplomatic and safety concerns.

Republicans were punished in the midterms for Trump's economic policies, The AP Voter Poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in the midterm elections, as public anger over rising prices caused a blistering set of losses for Republicans. Most voters Tuesday said that Trump’s policies smothered growth and drove costs even higher. That's according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. The Republican president’s message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn’t land. About two-thirds of voters said inflation was more because of Trump’s policies. Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterms signaled that most voters don’t believe the economy or Trump is working for them.

‘JD, habibi.’ Arabs celebrate El-Sayed’s use of a term of affection to mock his foes

BEIRUT (AP) — Arabs around the world are celebrating Abdul El-Sayed's Senate win and delighting in his introduction of Arabic words and phrases to the American political lexicon. In his victory speech, he referred to Vice President JD Vance as “habibi.” The word literally translates to “my beloved,” but in everyday speech often means “buddy,” “pal” or “bro.” El-Sayed is a rising Democratic political star who won a closely-watched race in a key swing state. He has clapped back at attacks from the right rooted in decades of negative stereotypes about Arabs and Muslims. In the Middle East, his victory brought a rare outpouring of joy amid ongoing conflicts.

Putin envoy speaks at White House event on Oleshky ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy appeared with first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations. Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked Trump for her “distinguished humanitarian role” in securing the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump did not appear. Dmitriev added that Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. The event included officials from Russia and Ukraine to honor the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles more than 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Another wipeout for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and more than erasing all its gains from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.5% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,433 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than 600,000 rally across France to demand higher wages and school funding

PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says more than 600,000 people rallied Thursday across France, including in Paris, to demand higher wages and school funding in nationwide strikes and demonstrations. After more than a month of large, recurring protests across France, major rallies took place again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and elsewhere. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful. The Interior Ministry said the figures were still provisional.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguayan president impeached minutes after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay's lower house has voted unanimously to impeach President Santiago Peña after he announced his resignation. This follows the collapse of Ueno Bank, a major digital lender tied to his government, which froze millions of people’s savings. Thousands have been protesting for days, demanding to recoup lost savings, wages, and pensions. Peña, who was once an investor in a company related to Ueno Bank, resigned to preserve the country’s stability. The impeachment requires Senate approval. The bank's collapse has sparked public outrage, with many blaming Peña and his party for the financial turmoil.

3 people have been injured in a shooting at an Iowa post office

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot at the main post office in Iowa's capital, and a third person was injured trying to escape. Des Moines police say they have taken the shooter into custody. None of the injuries from Thursday morning's shooting are believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect. The shooting happened on the second floor of the facility. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were employees or members of the public. A nearby elementary school temporarily went into secure status after being notified by police.

Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The British comedian faces a significant prison term when sentenced Monday. Brand, known for his risqué comedy and past promiscuity, denied the charges. He was taken into custody after the judge rejected a bail request. Prosecutors described him as a manipulative predator. The jury deliberated for over eight hours before reaching the verdict. Brand was acquitted of two rape counts and one attempted indecent assault. Police have provided prosecutors with investigations into two more allegations against him. Brand's conviction follows a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4.