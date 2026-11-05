Cherokee County rezones more properties leaving Holly Springs

The Cherokee County Conference Center. By Ethan Johnson, File

Cherokee County leaders have approved five more rezonings of properties that are scheduled to leave the city limits of Holly Springs Jan. 1 as a result of state law.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved five board-initiated deannexations and rezonings Tuesday.

Commissioners have now approved 16 deannexations and rezonings since September.

All of these properties are currently scheduled to leave the city limits of Holly Springs and be returned to unincorporated Cherokee County as a result of House Bill 1029, effective Jan. 1.

The five most recent approved board-initiated deannexations and rezonings are:

436 Twin Lakes Drive: rezone 3.11 acres from city of Holly Springs Single-Family Residential (R-40) to Cherokee County Single-Family Residential (R-40).Holly Springs Parkway and Misty Hollow Way: rezone 2.16 acres from city of Holly Springs General Commercial (GC) to Cherokee County General Commercial (GC). Three commercial properties will be zoned general commercial as a restricted use. The current automotive uses are allowed given that the tenants adhere to the GC restricted use conditions.Kelly Scott - Allstate Insurance and Krav Maga Forge Holly Springs: rezone the two properties located on a combined 1.96 acres along Hickory Road from city of Holly Springs Neighborhood Commercial (NC) to Cherokee County Neighborhood Commercial (NC). The properties sit adjacent to J.B. Owens Park and contain an insurance office and a self-defense martial arts business.Children’s Academy of Hickory Flat: rezone the property at 4360 Hickory Road from city of Holly Springs General Commercial (GC) to Cherokee County Neighborhood Commercial (NC). The property is home to the Children’s Academy of Hickory Flat and a baseball field and is located across from Sequoyah High School.One residential property on Hickory Road: rezone .01 acres from city of Holly Springs Single-Family Residential (R-40) to Cherokee County Single-Family Residential (R-40).

Commissioners held public hearings to discuss these five new board-initiated deannexations and rezonings. No residents signed up to speak.

HB 1029, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, deannexes census blocks in Holly Springs that are beyond or extend beyond Highway 140 or East Cherokee Drive. The census block containing the Avonlea Springs apartment complex and townhomes adjacent to Interstate 575’s Exit 14 will be annexed into Holly Springs. This map change will also go into effect Jan. 1.

The city filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia challenging the bill. The lawsuit is still pending.