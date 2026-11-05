Cherokee County approves intersection improvement project

Harry Johnston By Cherokee County

Improvements are coming to a congested intersection in east Cherokee County.

On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to award a $1,754,149 construction services agreement to R&B Developer, Inc. to improve the intersection of Holbrook Campground Road and Midway Road.

This intersection is located about two miles south of Highway 20 in eastern Cherokee County.

Holbrook Campground Road is a two-lane roadway that runs between Highway 20 and the Fulton County line. Midway Road is a two-lane roadway that runs between Holbrook Campground Road, eventually becoming Windward Parkway in Fulton County.

The intersection is a "badly skewed 'T' intersection" with a single stop on Midway Road, according to the county, and experiences congestion in the peak periods in the morning and afternoon.

This project will "correct intersection geometry," change the through movement to Midway Road and make stormwater drainage improvements, Cherokee County Manager Geoff Morton said Tuesday.

Construction is expected to be completed about 180 days after the notice to proceed is issued to the contractor.

The project is funded by Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds and is the first capital improvement project to be constructed under the referendum, Morton said.

"We started receiving these funds starting May of this year. We used the heck out of them for paving this summer, repaving over 100 miles of road where we normally only pave maybe 40 miles," Chairman Harry Johnston said before the vote. "This is the first project that actually involves turning dirt and building something, so it's a big start for this ongoing construction program that will come out of T-SPLOST."