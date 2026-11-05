3 people have been injured in a shooting at an Iowa post office

Police officers stand outside of a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. By Charlie Neibergall - AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot at the main post office in Iowa's capital Thursday, and a third person was injured trying to escape before the shooter was taken into custody, authorities said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“They’re all at the hospital. They are being cared for right now,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect, who was found just east of the post office. The shooting happened on the second floor of the facility, and reports started coming in around 9:10 a.m.

The post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals. The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were employees or members of the public.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

“We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved," she posted online. "Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”

Des Moines Public Schools said the district’s nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center went into a secure status after police notified the district of the shooting at 9:20 a.m., meaning no one was allowed in or out of the buildings. That status was lifted after police notified them at 10 a.m. that a suspect was in custody.