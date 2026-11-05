AP News Summary at 11:03 a.m. EST

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

Republicans were punished in the midterms for Trump's economic policies, The AP Voter Poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in the midterm elections, as public anger over rising prices caused a blistering set of losses for Republicans. Most voters Tuesday said that Trump’s policies smothered growth and drove costs even higher. That's according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. The Republican president’s message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn’t land. About two-thirds of voters said inflation was more because of Trump’s policies. Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterms signaled that most voters don’t believe the economy or Trump is working for them.

Black voters help propel Democrats, including history makers, in sweeping midterm victories

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Strong turnout among Black voters helped propel several Black candidates to surprise victories in the midterm elections and led to razor-thin losses in other races. Democratic Party leaders and activists frame Tuesday's results as a repudiation not just of Republican President Donald Trump but also of the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act and allowed Republican-led states to redistrict in a way that weakened Black congressional representation. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold nationwide office, says the results should be “a huge wake-up call” for the Democratic Party leadership.

Elon Musk gambled $445 million to boost Republicans in the midterms and came up short

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk spent at least $445 million to try to help Republicans keep control of Congress. Despite this, the Democratic Party has gained control, with significant wins in Texas, where Musk has based himself and several of his companies. Democrats are leery of the world’s richest person and are keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope. Tesla and SpaceX shares dipped on Wednesday, impacting Musk's net worth. Experts suggest Musk's strategic mind in business may not translate to politics. And Texas' new leadership is wary of Musk's influence. Musk hasn't responded to messages seeking comment.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street tumbling, and the S&P 500 drops more than 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Another wipeout for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and erasing all its gains from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.2% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,079 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.9%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for further data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It was not known whether this week’s threats were linked and who was behind them remained murky.

Hundreds of thousands strike across France for higher wages and to back students

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations in France to demand higher wages and support the student protest movement. Major rallies took place in cities like Paris, Lyon and Marseille. The Paris march began peacefully at Place de la République. By early afternoon, around 270,000 people had joined the 180 union-organized rallies outside the capital. About a third of France’s high schools were closed or unable to operate. Public transportation was disrupted in some areas. France’s main unions warned that the country is on the brink of recession and that layoff plans are multiplying.

Trump's lawyers to appear before appeals court as he fights hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers are due in court to try to persuade a New York appeals court to throw out his hush money conviction. Thursday's oral arguments come two years after the historic verdict. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. The president denies any wrongdoing. He has turned to state and federal courts in hopes of unwinding the verdict. Trump is not expected to attend Thursday’s court session.

Multiple people injured in shooting at Iowa post office; suspect detained

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an Iowa post office has left multiple people injured. Des Moines police said in a statement Thursday that the suspect has been detained. The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals.

Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years. A judge announced Thursday that Brand would receive a prison sentence. A prosecutor described him as a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator.” Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two rape counts and attempted indecent assault.