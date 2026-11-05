AP News Summary at 10:16 a.m. EST

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

Republicans were punished in the midterms for Trump's economic policies, The AP Voter Poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in the midterm elections, as public anger over rising prices caused a blistering set of losses for Republicans. Most voters Tuesday said that Trump’s policies smothered growth and drove costs even higher. That's according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. The Republican president’s message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn’t land. About two-thirds of voters said inflation was more because of Trump’s policies. Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterms signaled that most voters don’t believe the economy or Trump is working for them.

Elon Musk gambled $445 million to boost Republicans in the midterms and came up short

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk spent at least $445 million to try to help Republicans keep control of Congress. Despite this, the Democratic Party has gained control, with significant wins in Texas, where Musk has based himself and several of his companies. Democrats are leery of the world’s richest person and are keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope. Tesla and SpaceX shares dipped on Wednesday, impacting Musk's net worth. Experts suggest Musk's strategic mind in business may not translate to politics. And Texas' new leadership is wary of Musk's influence. Musk hasn't responded to messages seeking comment.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It was not known whether this week’s threats were linked and who was behind them remained murky.

French unions join forces for nationwide strikes, increasing pressure on Macron’s government

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of trade union members have joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations in France to demand higher wages and support the high school protest movement. Major rallies took place in cities including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. An official close to the Interior Minister said around 270,000 people participated in 180 rallies outside the capital. Some violence occurred in cities like Lyon and Nantes. Students also held protests, leading to the closure of about a third of France’s high schools. Public transportation was heavily disrupted, and the Eiffel Tower was closed. Despite heavy security, the atmosphere was mostly relaxed.

Trump's lawyers to appear before appeals court as he fights hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers are due in court to try to persuade a New York appeals court to throw out his hush money conviction. Thursday's oral arguments come two years after the historic verdict. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. The president denies any wrongdoing. He has turned to state and federal courts in hopes of unwinding the verdict. Trump is not expected to attend Thursday’s court session.

Indiana carries out the first of 3 US executions taking place on a single day

An Indiana man who admitted killing his girlfriend's two young children in a house fire has been executed in the first of three lethal injections scheduled for the same day in the U.S. Jeffrey Weisheit's time of death was 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Florida and Alabama are also scheduled to carry out executions later in the day. It will be Florida’s 19th execution in 2026 but was the first this year in Indiana. The others set to die Thursday are Jesse Guardado in Florida and Michael Taylor in Alabama. Their guilt in murders has not been disputed, though lawyers and other advocates have cited reasons they should be given life sentences instead. The governors of Florida and Alabama have declined.

Heavy rains cause flash flooding, water rescues on Georgia-Tennessee border

McCAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms with heavy rain have caused record flooding in two towns straddling the Georgia-Tennessee border. The National Weather Service reports that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell overnight in a mountainous area where the Toccoa River flows between McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee. The flooding led to life-threatening conditions, making water rescues difficult. McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley says more than 30 rescues were conducted overnight. Rescue boats struggled with the rushing water, and many residents remain stranded. The emergency management agency of Fannin County, Georgia warns that floodwaters are still dangerous, even after the rain has stopped.

More drops for Nvidia and other AI chip stocks erase Wall Street's rally from the day before

NEW YORK (AP) — More drops for AI chip stocks are dragging the U.S. market lower, even as much of Wall Street rises following strong profit reports from AppLovin, Tapestry and other companies. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% Thursday and erased all of its gain from the prior day, which was its best in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 403 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 3%. AI-related stocks worldwide felt pressure from worries that Tuesday’s U.S. elections could mean moratoriums for data centers in some areas, and South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled 5.3%. In other markets, though, the initial knee-jerk reaction to the midterms faded. Oil prices recovered some of their sharp slides.

Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years. A judge announced Thursday that Brand would receive a prison sentence. A prosecutor described him as a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator.” Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two rape counts and attempted indecent assault.