Cherokee County Restaurant Report Card – 11/04/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Cherokee County on 11/04/2026. The following 1 establishment was inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 1 location

BEDOE'S BAR AND GRILLE — 🟡 86 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-04-2026 • 6115 HICKORY FLAT HWY STE 101 and 102 CANTON, GA 30115 • (770) 479-4449

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/04/2026–11/04/2026.