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Priority Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,2 days ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $12.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $268.6 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTH