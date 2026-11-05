AP News Summary at 6:36 a.m. EST

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

Inflation, tariffs and a voter revolt: The midterm verdict on Trump's economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in Tuesday’s midterm elections, as public anger over rising prices caused a blistering set of losses for Republicans. Most voters said that Trump’s own policies had smothered growth and drove costs even higher, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. The president’s message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn’t land. About two-thirds of voters said inflation was more because of Trump’s policies. Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterms signaled that most voters don’t believe the economy or Trump is working for them.

Arab parties extend a hand to try to topple Netanyahu but challenges remain

TAYIBE, Israel (AP) — A veteran Arab lawmaker in Israel says his bloc is willing to break with decades of precedent and join forces with Jewish-led parties in a shared bid to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long rule. But any such partnership could be politically fraught for both sides. For the Joint List, it would mean backing a government unlikely to end Israel’s wars or curb settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. For Netanyahu’s opponents, it would mean aligning with parties that not only criticize Israel's policies, but reject its identity as a Jewish state.

French unions unite for nationwide strikes, piling more pressure on Macron's government

PARIS (AP) — French trade unions are joining forces for more nationwide strikes and demonstrations for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement. Major rallies are expected in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille on Thursday after more than a month of protests across France. Transportation chaos is expected and some schools could be shut as teachers join the strike. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that 70,000 police officers are being deployed. They are being backed by armored vehicles, drones and helicopters. France’s main unions warned in a joint statement that the country is on the brink and anger is mounting.

Lured into an online scam network, an African man spent almost a year in Cambodia trying to go home

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In Cambodia, workers carried out online scams against people worldwide from inside massive fortified buildings they weren't allowed to leave. Some came knowing the work was illegal, but many were baited with false promises of high-paying jobs through complex human trafficking webs. Cambodia's campaign to close the operations ramped up in January, releasing tens of thousands of former workers, but leaving most living in precarious situations. Those who had money were able to leave, but many were stranded, resorting to sleeping on the streets and begging. Workers who were left behind say the Cambodian government's policies have made it difficult for them to return home. Meanwhile, the government has not prosecuted the political elites who allegedly helped the scams thrive.

Iranian college students face pressure as authorities crack down on dissent

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian university students are facing disciplinary hearings for participating in protests. Authorities are targeting dissent amid an ongoing U.S. war and a worsening economic crisis. Students summoned to these panels face potential expulsion and harassment. The crackdown follows mass protests that began in December due to a currency crash. Security forces crushed those protests, killing and arresting thousands. The disciplinary measures aim to silence dissent, with students pressured to recant anti-government stances. The presence of the Basij militia and campus security adds to the intimidation. Students fear the situation will worsen as tensions escalate.

Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats after earlier hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after bomb threats, according to authorities. More than a dozen flights from cities like Copenhagen, Dublin, and Milan were targeted. Most were diverted for emergency landings, while others landed safely. Inspections have not found any hazardous materials. Czech police said four planes that landed in Prague were clear. Earlier, a flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military base in France. All passengers and crew were safe. The incidents follow hoax bomb threats earlier this week, amid increased geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Trump's lawyers to appear before appeals court as he fights hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers are due in court to try to persuade a New York appeals court to throw out his hush money conviction. Thursday's oral arguments come two years after the historic verdict. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. The president denies any wrongdoing. He has turned to state and federal courts in hopes of unwinding the verdict. Trump is not expected to attend Thursday’s court session.

A still-recovering pope will head home to Latin America and his beloved Peru for a 12-day trip

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV is embarking on the longest and farthest trip of his pontificate three weeks after lung cancer surgery. The U.S.-born Leo is returning home to Peru, where the former Robert Prevost lived for two decades as a missionary priest and learned to be the pastor he is today. Leo is also going to Argentina, the home of his predecessor, Pope Francis. It will be a homecoming of sorts there, too, since Francis never returned to Argentina after his 2013 election, leaving a complicated legacy that Leo will now have to navigate. Leo starts his journey Friday in Uruguay, the least Catholic, most secular country in all of Latin America.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his international retirement from Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he won’t play for Portugal anymore. He's ended an international career that spanned six World Cups, a European title and the men’s all-time international scoring record. Ronaldo shared the news on Thursday in a video message. He says it is time to pass on the No. 7 shirt. He expressed gratitude for his 23 years with the national team. Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal was in a 1-0 win over Wales in September. He plans to continue playing at the club level with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, aiming for his 1,000th career goal.