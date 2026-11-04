AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:29 a.m. EST

Stranded cruise ship Odyssey leaves Cambodia with no passengers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.S. cruise ship that suspended its operations in Cambodia has left with only crew aboard, according to Cambodian officials. The MV Odyssey's planned three-year voyage was halted due to rising fuel costs. It had been docked in Sihanoukville when all 203 passengers were forced to disembark. The ship departed Tuesday night with an unclear destination. Nearly 100 passengers remain in Sihanoukville, while others have traveled elsewhere. Media reports suggest a creditor may have taken over the ship's management, possibly sailing it to Singapore. Rising fuel costs have been a significant issue, with the company unable to offset expenses despite efforts.

A toast to a win? LeBron James takes a sip of wine after crashing into 76ers fan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At 41 years old and still playing at an elite level, some might say LeBron James is aging like a fine wine.Well, maybe having some wine during Monday’s contest helped his game, too.After coming up empty on a fastbreak, James crashed into a 76ers fan behind the basket and took a a sip of the fan’s wine during Philadelphia’s 126-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Jury begins deliberating at Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial

LONDON (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in Russell Brand's trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. After three weeks of evidence, the judge at London’s Southwark Crown Court instructed the jury to reach a unanimous decision. Brand, who is free on bail, has attended court daily with his wife. Six women accuse him of sexual misconduct between 1999 and 2009. Prosecutors claim Brand was a "sexual predator" during that time. Brand, 51, has pleaded not guilty, stating his encounters were consensual. His lawyer argued the claims were influenced by a 2023 documentary. Brand rose to fame in the early 2000s and now has a large online following.

Tony Butala, co-founder of Lettermen vocal group known for 'The Way You Look Tonight,' dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Butala, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated trio The Lettermen, has died at age 87. The band's media coordinator confirmed his death and shared a statement from the band expressing deep sadness and sending condolences to his family and friends. Butala died Sunday. Butala's career began in childhood, singing professionally by age 7. In the late ‘50s, he co-founded The Lettermen with Jim Pike and Bob Engemann. They became one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1960s, with hits like “The Way You Look Tonight” and “When I Fall in Love.” Butala was the last surviving member of the trio’s original lineup. In 2020, Butala and The Lettermen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sister June Carpenter, one of the few remaining Shakers, dies in Maine. She was 88

One of the last members of the only remaining community of the Shaker religious movement has died at 88. The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in Maine says Sister June Carpenter died Tuesday. Carpenter was one of three members left in the community, along with a novice. She was a trained librarian who organized the village's historical collections, making them accessible to researchers. The Shakers are a celibate Christian movement founded in the late 1700s. The movement has waned over the years, but the Shakers’ influence in the wider culture persists through the legacy of their artfully simple furniture and architecture. Carpenter was born in Boston in 1938 and joined Sabbathday as a member in 1989.

Dodge announces its return to the NASCAR Cup Series beginning at the Daytona 500

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dodge is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, a year earlier than initially expected. The Stellantis-owned Dodge brand announced its return at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Monday. Dodge will once again give the Cup Series four manufacturers, joining Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in fielding entries to compete in a 36-race schedule that begins in mid-February and crowns a champion in early November. Kaulig Racing will use the Dodge Charger to field a two-car team beginning at the Daytona 500. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon are expected to fill those seats.

A sliver of Election Day swag: 'I voted' — and I got a sticker, too

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (AP) — The voting sticker has become an emblem of participation and power, a little talisman of democracy. In an era of splintered opinions and a polarized populace, it is one of the few things that unite us on a day when so much divides us. Put a sticker on yourself as you come out of the polls and you send two messages — not just “I voted,” but “I am an American and I have done what needs to be done.” The text is always the same. “I voted.” No party affiliation. No advocacy. No scorn. Simply a statement that lies at the heart of the American democratic republic.

Karl Bushby embraces emotional mother as he completes his 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around world

HULL, England (AP) — Karl Bushby has completed his 28-year journey to walk around the world by returning to his mother's home in northern England. On Monday, Bushby embraced his emotional mother, Angela, outside her home in Hull, England, where he left in 1998. Bushby was a 29-year-old ex-paratrooper when he began his journey from Punta Arenas, Chile, on Nov. 1, 1998. He walked 31,000 miles across four continents and 30 countries. He navigated shifting ice over the Bering Strait and swam across the Caspian Sea and English Channel to avoid taking any transport. Bushby returned as a 57-year-old, softer, grayer, and more worldly.

Box Office: ‘You Can See Everything,’ 'Clayface' lead sleepy Halloween weekend

The North American box office faced a slump this weekend as Halloween festivities drew people away from theaters. The Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” led ticket sales, just edging out the DC Studios movie “Clayface.” Studio estimates on Sunday suggested total earnings would not surpass $56 million, marking it as the second lowest weekend of the year. “You Can See Everything” earned $10.6 million from 2,655 locations in its third weekend. “Clayface” trailed by only $200,684. Laika’s animated film “Wildwood” claimed third place with $7.5 million. Despite the dip, the domestic box office remains up over 17% from last year.

Heidi Klum reveals Halloween costume as her iconic party marks 25 years

Heidi Klum underwent a bloody transformation to become a giant, gruesome severed hand for Halloween. Klum unveiled her costume Saturday as her iconic costume party marked 25 years in New York. Klum was unrecognizable with only her eyes and mouth showing, blood dripping from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out. The top of the hand ended in a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tendons. She had an ensemble of helpers in blood-stained hazmat suits. The supermodel-turned-TV personality went viral in 2022 when she arrived at the party on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.