Mercer takes on Georgia Southern following Lofton's 24-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-0)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Georgia Southern after Maliyah Lofton scored 24 points in Mercer's 69-41 win against the North Greenville Crusaders.

Mercer finished 17-13 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bears averaged 63.5 points per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 9-6 on the road and 23-8 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 7.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.