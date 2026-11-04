Georgia Lady Bulldogs to host Winthrop Eagles Thursday

Winthrop Eagles (1-0) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (1-0)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Winthrop.

Georgia finished 22-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lady Bulldogs averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

Winthrop finished 8-10 in Big South play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 12.6 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.