    • Cherokee Tribune

    More Homes Proposed for Future Woodstock Townhome Development

    By SpecialBy Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com,

    2 days ago

    The Woodstock City Council is scheduled to hear a request in November from a developer looking to add 14 townhomes to a previously approved 86-unit townhome project on Highway 92.

    On Oct. 15, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners discussed a request from Manor Restorations LLC to annex 2.96 acres at 11500 Highway 92 and 304 Sunlight Dr. into the city of Woodstock. The applicant plans to combine these properties, which include Sunlight Baptist Church and a commercial business, with a larger 17.17-acre property already in the city limits to build a 100-unit townhome development.

    The church and business would remain on the respective properties, Woodstock Community Development Director Tracy Albers said.

    The zoning of the property would be changed from R-20 single-family residential and neighborhood commercial to R-3 medium density residential district, according to county documents.

    The proposed density is 5.82 units per acre.

    “We consider this a modification to a previously approved project,” Albers said in an email. “They are annexing/adding parcels to the project. Originally, I believe, 86 attached townhome units were approved. With the additional parcels, they are proposing to increase this to 100 units.”

    The developer and church have agreed to allow access to the proposed development to be from the church entrance off Highway 92, and annexing the 2.96 acres would allow for this to happen, according to the county. Part of this agreement includes improving the deceleration lane and entrance.

    “I make a motion that we send a letter (to Woodstock) saying we don’t oppose the annexation, but that there are several items (from the county) that we really expect them to adhere to because it’s not just Woodstock’s citizens that will be affected when this is built, and the existing people who live there now should not suffer any damages due to failure to follow these instructions,” Commissioner Richard Weatherby said.

    One of the items of concerns from the county includes a retaining wall off Sunlight Drive that is in the right-of-way. Weatherby asked that this wall be removed from the right-of-way. The county also asks that the streets be brought up to county standard (curb and gutter, sidewalks, etc.)

    Any additional construction or street access needed will require communication and collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

    County staff also said they have concerns about the steepness of the property, adding that it will require the proper drainage, according to county documents. The county also ask that the developer minimize the potential stormwater discharge into Hames Road and Sunlight Drive.

    The Woodstock Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss this request at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. The Woodstock City Council is set to discuss and vote on the application at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. The planning commission and city council meet at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St. in downtown Woodstock. The meetings can also be viewed online at tinyurl.com/yzwcexk6 .

