    • Cherokee Tribune

    Two Injured in Commercial Fire on Univeter Road

    By Staff reportsCherokee County Fire and Emergency Services,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD0WM_0wGCrsJk00
    A fire broke out at Carmichael Development on Univeter Road Monday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

    Two people were transported to a hospital for burn injuries after a fire broke out at a business on Univeter Road Monday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

    According to the fire department, firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. Monday to reports of a fire and explosion at Carmichael Development on Univeter Road in Canton. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a dump truck and Conex trailer engulfed in flames, along with flame impingement to the exterior of a commercial structure.

    Two people at the scene presented with varying degrees of burn injuries and were promptly transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, the fire department reported. Firefighters quickly initiated efforts to extinguish the fire and conducted a thorough search for any additional victims. No further burn victims were found.

    After the fire was extinguished, firefighters worked to manage a “significant amount” of diesel fuel that spilled onto the ground, CCFES said. The CCFES Hazardous Materials team was called to help with mitigation efforts.

    Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

    Univeter Road was closed in both directions from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road while emergency personnel responded to the fire. The road was open again by 5:35 p.m. Monday.

