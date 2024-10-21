Open in App
    Cherokee County Actress Appears in 'Saturday Night' Movie

    By By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.comSpecial - Tracy BosworthSpecial,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLdhM_0wGAJqY400
    Presley Coley Special - Tracy Bosworth

    Viewers watching the recently released “Saturday Night” in theaters can see a lifelong Cherokee County resident among the cast on the big screen.

    Presley Coley recalls finding out in February that she landed a role in the film, her biggest part to date.

    “I sent in an audition in January and then I went in for a callback at the end of January. I then waited for what was a brutal two weeks waiting to hear anything. But then I found out I got the role, and I was so relieved and validated,” she said. “I was so excited and called my best friend immediately and yelled ‘I got it!’ and started crying. It’s the biggest part I’ve gotten so far.”

    In “Saturday Night,” Coley plays Barbara Gallagher, who was one of the associate producers for the first episode of the long-running show now known as “Saturday Night Live.”

    “I am in the movie from start to finish because my character has many ‘popping in moments’ and really helps drive the story forward,” Coley said.

    “Saturday Night” had a limited theatrical release Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, before its worldwide release Oct. 11, the 49th anniversary of the show’s first broadcast.

    The movie, which is 90 minutes, tells the story of the 90 minutes leading up to the first episode of “Saturday Night.”

    “It gives you a look at all of the background stuff and all of the things that almost didn’t let that first episode go to air, as well as all of the brilliant people that got it going,” Coley said.

    The movie was filmed in Atlanta, Fayetteville, and at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

    Coley said highlights of her time on set included sharing the screen with and getting to meet actors Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons and Dylan O’Brien.

    “I actually got to know Willem pretty well since he was in the control room with us a lot for those scenes, and Dylan has become a close friend now — to meet him was the coolest thing because I’ve been a big Dylan O’Brien fan since his work on ‘Teen Wolf’. He told me all kinds of ‘Teen Wolf’ stories and was on set with me every day which was the best. He’s such a great guy. It was interesting too because, a year to the day of my first taped audition for the movie, my best friends and I were at a live taping of SNL because we won tickets, and Willem Dafoe was on that Saturday episode. It’s crazy to think back on that now. Working with the director, Jason Reitman, was the best too. The whole filming experience was just the best.”

    Prior to “Saturday Night,” Coley also appeared in “The Boss,” “Do Revenge,” and “Teenage Bounty Hunters.”

    Coley recently signed with a manager in Los Angeles, and said she has plans to find a New York agent to help broaden her opportunities.

    When she isn’t acting, Coley, a 2019 Sequoyah graduate, volunteers to help direct the school’s drama program.

    “Acting is my main job, but I also enjoy volunteering my time directing shows there too,” she said. “I’ve worked with the drama program on and off for the past four years. I was very involved with the school’s drama program as a student, so when one of the teachers reached out to me asking if I would like to help, I was more than happy to do it.”

    For aspiring or struggling actors, Coley said it is important to be consistent and resilient.

    “It is so easy to quit and say, ‘this is not panning out for me,’ but you truly don’t know when the next thing is coming, so stick with it and be self-assured in your abilities because there are a lot of ‘nos’ before the yes,” she said.

    TC Childers Sr
    19h ago
