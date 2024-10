Voter Guide: Georgia House District 11

Rick Jasperse Special

Rick Jasperse (R) (I)

Name: Rick Jasperse

Occupation: Retired County Extension Agent, Univ. of Georgia

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Residence: Marble Hill/Jasper

Hometown: Kingsport, Tennessee

Family: spouse, children: Married to the lovely Marcia for 43 years, three children, two grandchildren

Education/military service: Univ. of Georgia: BS, Agriculture; Masters, Ed. Leadership

Have you served in elected office before: Yes, elected to this House seat in 2010

Campaign website: rickjasperse.org

Why are you running for office?

Marcia and I love living here and have invested our lives in seeing all of us succeed. I want to keep contributing in the area’s success. I have worked in the Legislature to be on the committees where I can represent the thoughts of our community. Whether it is for transportation funding, education, public safety policy, and other areas, I have fortunately been in the position to help and have an impact on the region. Being an effective legislator has always been a goal of mine for the community I represent. That is how I look at it every year: what can I do, and will it be effective in improving the lives of those I represent?

What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?

The greatest challenge today is safety whether it is economic safety or personal safety. The inflation we have seen in the last three years has made it difficult for many to make ends meet. School safety and crimes against our citizens are very important, and transportation issues are very important to the region.

Answering constituents’ problems they have with State government is a very important job we have. When you have an issue with your state tax refund or bill, an issue with your occupational license, or getting a service from a state agency, it’s a big challenge for you at that moment. We take these very seriously and work to help you solve them.

I also listen to the constituents, as they share issues with me. You would be surprised how informed and observant our constituents are in the issues facing our families and citizens.

Last year a constituent contacted me about a Louisiana bill to help reduce porn in the hands of our kids. We passed that bill, HB 910/SB 351 in Georgia, due to his advice.

I’ve worked very hard to continue to lower the state part of your income tax. We will lower the State income tax again this year.

Kayla Hollifield (D)

Did not respond.