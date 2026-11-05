🍽️ Several Food & Event Jobs in Cherokee, IA (Up to $60K+)

Cherokee’s food and event scene is growing, with new roles from the kitchen line to full event-center leadership. If you like fast-paced work and serving your community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Cherokee, IA (in-store Market Grille)

(in-store Market Grille) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Cook hot and cold menu items, keep the food case stocked, and give friendly service in a busy grocery-store kitchen. Must be 18+; great fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and learning kitchen skills with on-the-job training.

Employer: Not listed (local event center & restaurant)

Not listed (local event center & restaurant) Location: 201 Linden Street, Cherokee, IA 51012

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000 – $60,000 per year , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Employee discount, paid training

Lead both a restaurant and event center, from daily operations and staff management to budgets, marketing, and big events like weddings and banquets. Good match if you have restaurant or hospitality management experience and want full ownership of a growing local business.

Employer: Not listed (event facility at 201 Linden Street)

Not listed (event facility at 201 Linden Street) Location: 201 Linden Street, Cherokee, IA 51012

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000 – $40,000 per year (hourly plus commission)

(hourly plus commission) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Run the day-to-day of the event center: book and tour clients, plan weddings and parties, schedule staff, and make sure each event runs smoothly. Ideal if you’re organized, love working with people, and want to grow in events and hospitality.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.