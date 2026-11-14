Cheraw’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national and local stores adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Farm & Home Supply

Farm & Home Supply Location: Cheraw, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want retail perks like employee discounts and access to dental/vision benefits after 6 months at 25+ hours/week.

Employer: Farm & Home Supply

Farm & Home Supply Location: Cheraw, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with firearms and ammunition while following ATF rules and store policies. You’ll handle sales, paperwork, and safety procedures, and get access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), plus store discounts as a full-time team member.

Employer: Farm & Home Supply

Farm & Home Supply Location: Cheraw, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the stock crew, organize the backroom, and make sure freight gets to the sales floor the right way. Great if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and want full-time benefits plus employee discounts.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Cheraw, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning wireless tech and sales skills. T-Mobile offers stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and phone/internet discounts, plus a clear path to grow into a Mobile Expert role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.