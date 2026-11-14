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🛒 Several Cheraw Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now
Cheraw’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national and local stores adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.
PT Stock Crew
- Employer: Farm & Home Supply
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want retail perks like employee discounts and access to dental/vision benefits after 6 months at 25+ hours/week.
FT Gun Counter Coordinator
- Employer: Farm & Home Supply
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers with firearms and ammunition while following ATF rules and store policies. You’ll handle sales, paperwork, and safety procedures, and get access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), plus store discounts as a full-time team member.
FT Stock Crew Lead
- Employer: Farm & Home Supply
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the stock crew, organize the backroom, and make sure freight gets to the sales floor the right way. Great if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and want full-time benefits plus employee discounts.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives
Help customers pick phones and plans while learning wireless tech and sales skills. T-Mobile offers stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and phone/internet discounts, plus a clear path to grow into a Mobile Expert role.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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