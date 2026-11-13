⚠️ Chemung County Legislature budget workshop canceled

The Chemung County Legislature Budget Workshop No. 3, which was scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2026, has been canceled.

This notice comes from Megan Hill, Clerk of the Chemung County Legislature, located at the John H. Hazlett Building, 203 Lake Street, 5th Floor, Elmira, NY 14902-0588.

For questions, you can contact the Legislature office at 607-737-2066 or by email at mhill@chemungcountyny.gov.