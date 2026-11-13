undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chemung County
⚠️ Chemung County cancels Nov. 16 budget workshop
10 days ago
⚠️ Chemung County Legislature budget workshop canceled
The Chemung County Legislature Budget Workshop No. 3, which was scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2026, has been canceled.
This notice comes from Megan Hill, Clerk of the Chemung County Legislature, located at the John H. Hazlett Building, 203 Lake Street, 5th Floor, Elmira, NY 14902-0588.
For questions, you can contact the Legislature office at 607-737-2066 or by email at mhill@chemungcountyny.gov.
More Info: Cancellation of Budget Workshop No. 3 • Chemung Co...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.