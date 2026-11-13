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Chemung County
⚠️ Chemung libraries close at 1 PM on Christmas Eve
8 days ago
⚠️ Library branches closing early on Christmas Eve
All Chemung County Library District (CCLD) locations will close early on December 24.
On Christmas Eve, every branch will close at 1 PM.
If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or grab books and movies for the holiday, try to stop by before 1 PM on December 24.
More Info: Christmas Eve (closed at 1PM) | Chemung County Lib...
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