Chelsea’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to home care and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Travel / Full-time (40 hrs/week, days, 14-week assignment)

Pay: $2,289 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per listing)

Work acute care as a travel PT with 8-hour day shifts and weekly pay. Requires BLS and usually 1 year of experience (6 months considered; new grads encouraged), with day-one benefits and strong support from a national travel agency.

Employer: Trinity Health MI – Chelsea Hospital

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Part-time, 12-hour day shift (7am–7:30pm)

Join an award-winning 40-bed Inpatient Rehab unit caring for patients after strokes, TBIs, spinal cord injuries, and more, in partnership with University of Michigan Health. Part-time, benefit-eligible role with DailyPay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and growth opportunities; requires a MI RN license, accredited nursing program, and rehab experience.

(Note: A second posting for this same role exists; details are essentially identical, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Trinity Health MI – Chelsea Hospital

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Part-time, rotating shifts

Help move patients safely between units and testing areas, assist with basic needs, and keep equipment clean and ready. Great entry point into healthcare—no prior healthcare experience required, just basic reading/writing/math and BLS.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work in Urgent Care imaging with a predictable outpatient schedule and shift differentials. Requires graduation from an accredited radiologic technology program, ARRT registration, CPR, and offers day-one benefits plus career growth.

Employer: University Home Care Inc

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.00 per hour

Support clients at home with daily living tasks, companionship, mobility help, and light housekeeping so they can stay independent. Prior experience is a plus but not required; offers flexible scheduling and a supportive team environment.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.