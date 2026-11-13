Chelsea’s education scene is busy right now, from schools to wellness centers to early childhood care. If you like helping people learn and grow, there’s a nice mix of roles here.

Employer: Chelsea School District

Chelsea School District Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Likely seasonal/contract (per CEA Schedule B pay scale)

Likely seasonal/contract (per pay scale) Apply by: November 30, 2026

Lead the varsity boys soccer program and work with the full district soccer staff. Great fit if you have high school or college soccer experience, know conditioning and weight training, and can handle both coaching and admin tasks like eligibility, forms, and equipment.

Employer: Power Wellness Management, LLC at Chelsea Wellness Center

at Chelsea Wellness Center Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach group fitness classes in a medically integrated wellness center. You’ll lead safe, fun workouts, track attendance, keep certifications current, and help members of all levels feel welcome and supported.

Employer: Mudpies and Lullabies

Location: Chelsea, MI 48118

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on early childhood lead teacher role where play, art, and imagination are the main tools. No late nights or weekends, plus benefits like 401(k), PTO, dental, vision, flexible schedule, and professional development if you meet Michigan LARA lead caregiver requirements.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.