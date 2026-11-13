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🎓 Chelsea, MI Education Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Chelsea’s education scene is busy right now, from schools to wellness centers to early childhood care. If you like helping people learn and grow, there’s a nice mix of roles here.
Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach
- Employer: Chelsea School District
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Type: Likely seasonal/contract (per CEA Schedule B pay scale)
- Apply by: November 30, 2026
Lead the varsity boys soccer program and work with the full district soccer staff. Great fit if you have high school or college soccer experience, know conditioning and weight training, and can handle both coaching and admin tasks like eligibility, forms, and equipment.
Group Exercise Instructor
- Employer: Power Wellness Management, LLC at Chelsea Wellness Center
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach group fitness classes in a medically integrated wellness center. You’ll lead safe, fun workouts, track attendance, keep certifications current, and help members of all levels feel welcome and supported.
Lead Teacher / Professional Play Partner & Kid Whisperer
- Employer: Mudpies and Lullabies
- Location: Chelsea, MI 48118
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour
Hands-on early childhood lead teacher role where play, art, and imagination are the main tools. No late nights or weekends, plus benefits like 401(k), PTO, dental, vision, flexible schedule, and professional development if you meet Michigan LARA lead caregiver requirements.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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