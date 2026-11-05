🏥 Chelsea, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Chelsea, MI is steady, with options from hospital shifts to home care and pediatrics. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Trinity Health MI

Trinity Health MI Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work day shift with an orthopaedics team, rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with procedures, and helping coordinate care. Day-one benefits, competitive pay, and growth paths within a large, mission-driven health system.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Trinity Health FirstChoice Location: Trinity Health Chelsea, Chelsea, MI

Type: Part-time, 13-week local contract

Pay: ~$66/hour gross (3x12s, nights 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m.)

High-paying Med/Surg Tele RN contract with flexible, mobile staffing through Trinity’s FirstChoice program. Ideal if you have strong recent acute care experience and want premium pay plus the option to float and pick up varied assignments.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing pediatric group where you’ll split time between front desk and clinical work—check-in, scheduling, rooming kids, vaccines, and point-of-care tests. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with BLS who likes variety and close teamwork in a family-focused clinic.

Employer: Our Family Friend, LLC

Location: Chelsea, MI and nearby towns

Type: Part-time to full-time (10–40 hours/week)

Part-time to full-time (10–40 hours/week) Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Support seniors and adults with disabilities at home with companionship, meals, light housekeeping, personal care, and rides. You pick your clients and schedule from posted openings; paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and bonuses included. Apply directly at ourfamilyfriend.com/careers (they do not accept LinkedIn applications).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.