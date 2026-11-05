🏗️ Chelsea, MI Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Auto Roles

Chelsea’s auto engineering scene is busy right now, with several roles focused on next‑gen engines, emissions, and drivability. If you like hands-on work with real vehicles and test cells, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Chelsea, MI (onsite, CPG)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead emissions architecture for H4 engines and help Stellantis hit future standards like TIER4, LEV IV, EURO7, China 6, PL8. You’ll track program performance, spot gaps to new regulations, drive new hardware/software solutions, and own tech development in test cells and vehicles.

Good fit if you have:

7+ years with catalytic properties, combustion, engine hardware, thermal/OBD/electrified systems

with catalytic properties, combustion, engine hardware, thermal/OBD/electrified systems BS in Applied Physics, Automotive, Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical/Computer Engineering (ABET)

(ABET) Strong leadership, cross-team communication, and test cell experience

Notable benefits (from day one):

Medical, dental, vision, Rx

17+ paid holidays plus year-end shutdown, vacation, sick, wellbeing days, paid parental leave

plus year-end shutdown, vacation, sick, wellbeing days, 401(k)/Roth match + employer contribution , even if you don’t contribute

, even if you don’t contribute Company vehicle lease program with insurance, maintenance, and unlimited miles

with insurance, maintenance, and unlimited miles Family building benefits, tuition reimbursement, student loan help, 18 paid volunteer hours

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own one or more gasoline engine calibration functions from concept to launch for North American gasoline and hybrid vehicles. This role mixes hands-on vehicle work, lab testing, data analysis, and cross-functional collaboration to deliver drivability, emissions compliance, and strong performance.

Good fit if you have:

BS in Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, or related Engineering

5+ years gasoline engine calibration on production programs

gasoline engine calibration on production programs Experience with INCA, ATI Vision, ETAS MDA (or similar) and knowledge of EPA/CARB, OBD

(or similar) and knowledge of Comfort with travel (4–8 weeks/year) for hot/cold/altitude testing and launches

Notable benefits:

Same Stellantis package as above: health from day one , 17+ holidays , shutdown, vacation/sick/wellbeing days, paid parental leave

, , shutdown, vacation/sick/wellbeing days, 401(k)/Roth match + employer contribution , income protection options

, income protection options Company vehicle lease program, family building benefits, tuition reimbursement, student loan help, 18 paid volunteer hours

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Chelsea, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on automatic transmission calibration to improve driving feel and fuel economy. You’ll develop, test, and release calibrations in-vehicle, verify performance in different environments, and work with global teams to hit project targets.

Good fit if you have:

Strong understanding of automatic transmission controls and calibration

Hands-on skill with in-vehicle instrumentation and calibration/analysis tools

and calibration/analysis tools Ability to dig into data, solve drivability issues, and manage deliverables with distributed teams

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on levels and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.