📋 Chelsea, MA Admin Jobs – Multiple Bilingual Office Roles

Chelsea’s clinics and nonprofits are busy and hiring, especially if you’re organized and speak Spanish and English. Here are a few solid admin roles where you’ll be the friendly face at the front desk.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital / Mass General Brigham

Massachusetts General Hospital / Location: Chelsea, MA – Chelsea Health Center, 151 Everett Ave

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, onsite, day shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle patient check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, billing forms, and scanning records for a busy health center. This role is great if you’re bilingual, love variety, and want to grow into advanced tasks like surgical scheduling and training coworkers on scheduling and billing systems.

Employer: North Suffolk Community Services

Location: Chelsea, MA

Type: Onsite, 36 hrs/week, 4-day work week option

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 language differential for Spanish)

Front desk role at an outpatient mental health clinic: greeting clients, checking insurance, taking co-pays, scheduling, and keeping electronic health records up to date. This one stands out for the 4-day work week option, strong benefits, and extra pay for being bilingual.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more admin roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your resume in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.