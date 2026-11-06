🤝 Chelsea, MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Chelsea has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from direct client support to clinical leadership, with a mix of hourly and salaried options.

Employer: Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC)

Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC) Location: Chelsea, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: $19.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Health, dental, vision, FSA, paid time off

Help local families keep the heat on by processing fuel assistance applications, doing intakes, and answering questions. Great fit if you’re bilingual Spanish/English, detail-oriented, and want hands-on experience in human services.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Location: Chelsea, MA (Jordan Club)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,190 – $84,956/year , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Competitive benefits package (see BGCB careers site)

Competitive benefits package (see BGCB careers site) Start date: December 2026 (open until filled)

Lead social-emotional support for kids and teens through counseling, crisis work, and family engagement in a busy Club setting. You’ll need an MSW, be ready to get your LCSW within 6 months, and have a few years’ experience with youth and families.

Employer: Shore Educational Collaborative

Location: Chelsea & Woburn, MA (adult day programs, in person)

(adult day programs, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental insurance

Clinical role supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through behavior assessments, positive behavior plans, and staff training. Ideal if you have a master’s in a behavioral field (or clinical license like BCBA, LCSW/LICSW, LMHC) and enjoy coaching teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.