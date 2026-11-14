Chelmsford’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially with big names in defense and high-tech manufacturing hiring. Here are a few strong options if you like planning, inventory, and keeping materials moving on time.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,700 – $103,400/year

Entry-level property management role on the Property Management Team, handling government and company-owned assets from acquisition through disposal. You’ll manage inventories, support audits, apply FAR/CAS rules, and give training, all in a fast-paced defense environment. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong Excel/Office skills, and want to grow in regulated supply chain/compliance work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA (supports Chelmsford & Andover sites)

(supports Chelmsford & Andover sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,200 – $186,200/year

Senior leadership role over Shipping, Transportation, Warehousing, and Material Management for two facilities. You’ll lead leaders, own stockroom operations, build out transportation capabilities, and drive process improvements and metrics across a growing multi-site operation. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Ideal if you have 5+ years in warehousing/logistics leadership, enjoy multi-site operations, and want high impact on material flow and on-time delivery.

Employer: Brooks Automation

Location: Chelmsford, MA (4 days in office, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time (Contract / Temp-to-hire)

(Contract / Temp-to-hire) Pay: $35–$45/hour, 40+ hours/week

Hands-on purchasing and inventory planning role in a high-tech semiconductor automation company. You’ll run MRP output, place and expedite POs, manage shortages, handle supplier issues, and track price variances and on-time delivery.

Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in purchasing/material planning, and experience with Oracle and Lean/Kanban in a manufacturing setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.