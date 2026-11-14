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Chelmsford
🏭 Chelmsford, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Chelmsford’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially in defense and microelectronics. If you’ve got steady hands, an engineering brain, or love keeping machines running, there’s a lot here for you.
Manufacturing Engineer Senior – Weekend Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift (Thu–Sun, ~6:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: $95,900 – $178,100/year
Work on advanced microwave hybrid production, from epoxy attach and wire bonding to hermeticity testing and J-STD-001 soldering. Great fit if you’re an experienced manufacturing engineer who likes automation, robotics, SPC, and continuous improvement on a 4x10 weekend schedule.
Quality Engineer Sr – Supplier Quality
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,900 – $178,100/year
Lead supplier quality efforts: validate incoming parts, support receiving inspection, run failure investigations, and drive corrective actions. Ideal if you have a STEM background, Secret clearance, and enjoy data, KPIs, and cross-functional problem solving.
Multifunctional Quality Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,100 – $269,500/year
Senior leadership role overseeing Reliability, Test, and Inspection quality teams. You’ll manage hiring, training, metrics, risk, and quality systems (ISO9000 / AS9100) across multiple programs, with direct impact on product acceptance and customer satisfaction.
Production Control Assistant – Cycle Counter (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift
- Salary: $34,800 – $64,600/year + 8% 2nd-shift premium
Hands-on role keeping Kanban and inventory accurate using microscopes, precision tools, and SAP/Apriso. Great entry into high-tech manufacturing if you have a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and basic computer skills.
Assembler – Wire Bonder (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift
- Salary: $47,100 – $87,500/year
Do fine wire bonding and hybrid microcircuit assembly using microscopes and micro tools on critical defense hardware. Best for folks with wirebonding / microelectronics assembly experience and strong hand–eye coordination.
Electronics Electro-Mechanical Maintenance Technician – Weekend Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift
- Salary: $67,900 – $126,100/year
Keep RF and microwave manufacturing equipment running: preventive and corrective maintenance, plus mechanical, electrical, and controls troubleshooting. Great if you have 2–3+ years maintenance experience, can read schematics, and like solving tough equipment problems.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year
Support microwave hybrid assembly from process definition to failure analysis, including J-STD-001 soldering, epoxy attach, and wire bonding. Good match for a Mechanical or related engineer looking to grow in defense manufacturing and process improvement.
Assembler – Microelectronic Bonder (Weekend Shift)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift
- Salary: $47,100 – $87,500/year
Weekend role building and troubleshooting hybrid microcircuits with aluminum and gold wirebonding. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, want to learn J-STD-001/IPC standards, and enjoy precise, microscope-based work.
Assembly Manufacturing Operator, 2nd Shift – $2,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Analog Devices
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm)
- Pay: $25 – $31/hour + 10% 2nd-shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Hands-on electro-mechanical assembly of high-performance microwave modules for defense and aerospace. Solid choice if you have 1–3 years assembly experience, good computer skills, and want steady evenings with full benefits and bonus potential.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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