Chelmsford’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially in defense and microelectronics. If you’ve got steady hands, an engineering brain, or love keeping machines running, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift (Thu–Sun, ~6:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100/year

Work on advanced microwave hybrid production, from epoxy attach and wire bonding to hermeticity testing and J-STD-001 soldering. Great fit if you’re an experienced manufacturing engineer who likes automation, robotics, SPC, and continuous improvement on a 4x10 weekend schedule.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100/year

Lead supplier quality efforts: validate incoming parts, support receiving inspection, run failure investigations, and drive corrective actions. Ideal if you have a STEM background, Secret clearance, and enjoy data, KPIs, and cross-functional problem solving.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,100 – $269,500/year

Senior leadership role overseeing Reliability, Test, and Inspection quality teams. You’ll manage hiring, training, metrics, risk, and quality systems (ISO9000 / AS9100) across multiple programs, with direct impact on product acceptance and customer satisfaction.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift

Salary: $34,800 – $64,600/year + 8% 2nd-shift premium

Hands-on role keeping Kanban and inventory accurate using microscopes, precision tools, and SAP/Apriso. Great entry into high-tech manufacturing if you have a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and basic computer skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift

Salary: $47,100 – $87,500/year

Do fine wire bonding and hybrid microcircuit assembly using microscopes and micro tools on critical defense hardware. Best for folks with wirebonding / microelectronics assembly experience and strong hand–eye coordination.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift

Salary: $67,900 – $126,100/year

Keep RF and microwave manufacturing equipment running: preventive and corrective maintenance, plus mechanical, electrical, and controls troubleshooting. Great if you have 2–3+ years maintenance experience, can read schematics, and like solving tough equipment problems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Support microwave hybrid assembly from process definition to failure analysis, including J-STD-001 soldering, epoxy attach, and wire bonding. Good match for a Mechanical or related engineer looking to grow in defense manufacturing and process improvement.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift

Salary: $47,100 – $87,500/year

Weekend role building and troubleshooting hybrid microcircuits with aluminum and gold wirebonding. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, want to learn J-STD-001/IPC standards, and enjoy precise, microscope-based work.

Employer: Analog Devices

Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm)

Pay: $25 – $31/hour + 10% 2nd-shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on electro-mechanical assembly of high-performance microwave modules for defense and aerospace. Solid choice if you have 1–3 years assembly experience, good computer skills, and want steady evenings with full benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.