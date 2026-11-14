Chelmsford’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in defense and medical tech. If you’re in IT or software and want solid pay plus long-term projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Work on classified systems that support U.S. and allied defense as an Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO). You’ll handle day-to-day security operations, RMF compliance, audits, incident investigations, and system hardening across Windows/Linux environments. Requires ability to obtain a Secret clearance, a cyber/IT degree or equivalent experience, and a DoD 8570/8140 IAT Level II cert (like Security+ CE, CySA+, SSCP). Comes with a full benefits package and flexible schedules (e.g., 4x10s).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900/year

Lead teams building embedded software for advanced systems (think avionics, defense, and complex hardware/software platforms). You’ll manage people, budgets, and technical direction, while driving process improvement and agile/DevSecOps practices. Ideal if you have a CS/CE/Software Engineering degree, strong C/C++/Python and Linux/VxWorks background, and prior engineering management or team lead experience.

Employer: ZOLL Medical Corporation

Location: Chelmsford, MA (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $160,000/year

Own the Oracle Cloud ERP Service architecture for a major medical technology company. You’ll lead end-to-end design and configuration for Field Service, Service Contracts, Depot Repair, and Territory Management, guiding complex, cross-functional implementations. Best fit for someone with 15+ years Oracle Supply Chain, including 5+ years Oracle Fusion Cloud Service, and deep hands-on configuration experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Chelmsford’s IT market is active, and experience here can open doors to more roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.