Chelmsford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from in-home care to hospital imaging to pediatrics. If you’re in medicine and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BrightStar Care

BrightStar Care Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

8-hour afternoon/evening shifts in a client’s home, with flexible days (you pick your schedule). You’ll help with ADLs, transfers, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Perks include weekly pay, free uniforms, free snacks, training, and room to advance. Must have MA CNA license or HHA certificate, 1–2 years’ experience, active TB test, and CPR.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: North Chelmsford, MA

Type: Per diem / other

Salary: Pay range based on experience (not listed)

Senior-level role doing cardiac ultrasound exams that meet ACR standards. You’ll work fairly independently, help train others, and support quality patient care. Requires Associate degree, RDCS (ARDMS) or RCS (CCI), 4+ years’ experience, and BLS. Comes with Tufts Medicine’s Total Rewards package for health, financial security, and career growth.

Employer: DrumHill Pediatrics

Location: North Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role in a pediatric office, helping with vitals, injections, and office procedures. They offer flexible hours, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more. Looking for local candidates who are detail-oriented, team-focused, and comfortable with Electronic Medical Records.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.