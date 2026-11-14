Chelmsford’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in defense, RF, and clean energy. If you’re an engineer who likes complex problems and solid pay, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $121,700

Entry-level/early-career role for grads in EE, CompE, or CS who like hands-on system testing, LabVIEW, and solving hardware/software integration issues. You’ll develop test plans, analyze results, and support complex defense systems (Secret clearance required).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Senior technical leadership role owning the future RF sensor product roadmap across business areas. Ideal if you’ve led complex defense/aerospace programs, enjoy systems thinking, and want to steer architecture, tech investments, and cross-functional teams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Hands-on microwave hybrid manufacturing role supporting critical aerospace/defense hardware. Great fit if you have a mechanical/related degree plus experience with J-STD-001, epoxy attach, wire bonding, and want to own processes, troubleshooting, and quality on the production floor (Secret clearance required).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

High-impact senior role leading circuit card design for missiles and sensors. You’ll own the full product lifecycle, guide suppliers, run reviews and qualifications, and support production. Strong for seasoned EE leaders with SPICE, RF/electronic design, and team leadership experience (Secret clearance required).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Management role leading an RF engineering team building high-frequency and microwave modules for high-reliability systems. Perfect if you have deep RF design/troubleshooting experience, have led teams, and want to guide architecture, production support, and failure investigations (Secret clearance eligibility required).

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Chelmsford, MA or Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,500 – $126,600

Civil role focused on solar, battery storage, and other renewable projects across New England. You’ll work in Civil 3D on site layouts, grading, stormwater, permitting, and field work—great for someone with 4–6 years’ civil/site experience who wants their work tied directly to clean energy.

Employer: Analog Devices

Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, onsite

Salary: $75,200 – $103,400

Early-career manufacturing test engineer role working on advanced RF and microwave modules for aerospace and defense. You’ll design and improve test methods, fixtures, and processes, support NPI, and dig into yield/quality data—ideal for an EE with RF/microwave knowledge and an interest in high-reliability production (security clearance required).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re fresh. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.