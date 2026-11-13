undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Chelmsford, MA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Chelmsford has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, from phones-and-laptops work to hands-on store jobs. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Customer Experience Specialist
- Employer: CentiMark Corporation
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year + bonus opportunities
Office-based role focused on phone support, follow-up, and sales support for commercial customers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in customer service or inside sales, are comfortable with CRM tools, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, ESOP, paid holidays and vacation).
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Chelmsford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.75 – $24.37/hour
Front-of-store role where you’ll help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. Good if you like a fast-paced retail setting, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want to learn how to run print equipment while giving solid customer service.
Hallmark Territory Supervisor (Part-Time) – Chelmsford 01824
- Employer: Hallmark
- Location: Chelmsford, MA (multiple stores in a territory)
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week, variable)
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour
Lead and coach merchandisers across several stores, keeping card and gift aisles stocked and looking sharp. Good match if you want weekly pay, paid training, travel reimbursement, and a mix of hands-on work and light leadership.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.