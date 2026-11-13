Chelmsford has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, from phones-and-laptops work to hands-on store jobs. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

CentiMark Corporation Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year + bonus opportunities

Office-based role focused on phone support, follow-up, and sales support for commercial customers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in customer service or inside sales, are comfortable with CRM tools, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, ESOP, paid holidays and vacation).

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75 – $24.37/hour

Front-of-store role where you’ll help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. Good if you like a fast-paced retail setting, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want to learn how to run print equipment while giving solid customer service.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: Chelmsford, MA (multiple stores in a territory)

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week, variable)

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Lead and coach merchandisers across several stores, keeping card and gift aisles stocked and looking sharp. Good match if you want weekly pay, paid training, travel reimbursement, and a mix of hands-on work and light leadership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.