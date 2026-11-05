🍽️ Chelmsford, MA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Chelmsford’s food scene is busy, from corporate dining to quick service and senior living. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced kitchens and friendly guest service.

Employer: Elior / Corporate Chefs

Elior / Location: Chelmsford, MA (Brooks Automation)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Pay: $23–$24/hour

Cook from-scratch meals for a corporate dining café with a steady weekday-style schedule and a tight kitchen team. Role focuses on quality cooking, portion control, food safety, and creative presentation, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23.80/hour

Join a busy Asian fast-casual spot where you can work front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen. Training is provided, schedules are flexible, and you get free meals while working plus benefits and clear paths into leadership.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve residents in a senior living community, focusing on friendly table service and a calm, welcoming dining room. Good fit if you like building relationships, keeping things organized, and want benefits like paid training, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers different shifts and growth paths that might fit your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.