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Chelan
📢 Nov 17 open house on future plans for Lake Chelan Airport
10 days ago
📅 Lake Chelan Airport Open House – Share Your Ideas
The City of Chelan is hosting an open house about the Lake Chelan Airport Layout Plan Project.
Come learn about:
- Future development options for the airport
- Facility needs and long-term plans
- Possible improvements and investments to support the airport and community
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:00–7:00 PM
Where: Chelan City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, WA 98816
Residents can drop in anytime during the open house to review displays and share feedback on the airport’s long‑term vision.
If you can’t attend, open house materials will be posted online after the meeting, so you can still review the information later.
More Info: Calendar • Lake Chelan Airport Open House
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