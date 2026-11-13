📅 Lake Chelan Airport Open House – Share Your Ideas

The City of Chelan is hosting an open house about the Lake Chelan Airport Layout Plan Project.

Come learn about:

Future development options for the airport

Facility needs and long-term plans

Possible improvements and investments to support the airport and community

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:00–7:00 PM

Where: Chelan City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, WA 98816

Residents can drop in anytime during the open house to review displays and share feedback on the airport’s long‑term vision.

If you can’t attend, open house materials will be posted online after the meeting, so you can still review the information later.