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🐱 Playful Chehalis Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Chehalis has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All are with a local rescue that focuses on spay/neuter and careful adoptions.
B1 Chantilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Chantilly is an adult kitty with a soft gray-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet B1 Chantilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B3 Corduroy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Corduroy is a tiny gray-and-white girl, part of a litter of themed kittens. She’s young and ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet B3 Corduroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B7 Muslin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby / White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Muslin is a brown tabby-and-white boy with classic kitten charm. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten playtime.
👉 Meet B7 Muslin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B2 Tulle
(There are two listings for B2 Tulle; please check both photos and details on Adoptapet to confirm which kitten you’re applying for.)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby (two listings show slightly different color notes)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Tulle is a sweet tabby girl from the same themed litter. She’s young, curious, and ready for a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet B2 Tulle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B5 Denim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Denim is a gray-and-white boy with a soft, classic look. He’d likely enjoy toys, climbing, and a cozy lap once he’s tired out.
👉 Meet B5 Denim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B4 Cotton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Cotton is another gray-and-white boy from this fabric-themed crew. He’s ready for a family who can guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet B4 Cotton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
B6 Linen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby / White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project
Linen is a brown tabby-and-white boy with a soft, classic kitten look. He’d do well in a home that can give him time, play, and gentle training.
👉 Meet B6 Linen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chehalis, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or kittens. Visit their Adoptapet pages to learn more about their vetting, spay/neuter status, and how to schedule a meet-and-greet with The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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