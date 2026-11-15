Chehalis has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All are with a local rescue that focuses on spay/neuter and careful adoptions.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Chantilly is an adult kitty with a soft gray-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet B1 Chantilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Corduroy is a tiny gray-and-white girl, part of a litter of themed kittens. She’s young and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet B3 Corduroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Muslin is a brown tabby-and-white boy with classic kitten charm. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten playtime.

👉 Meet B7 Muslin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(There are two listings for B2 Tulle; please check both photos and details on Adoptapet to confirm which kitten you’re applying for.)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby (two listings show slightly different color notes)

Brown Tabby (two listings show slightly different color notes) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Tulle is a sweet tabby girl from the same themed litter. She’s young, curious, and ready for a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet B2 Tulle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Denim is a gray-and-white boy with a soft, classic look. He’d likely enjoy toys, climbing, and a cozy lap once he’s tired out.

👉 Meet B5 Denim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Cotton is another gray-and-white boy from this fabric-themed crew. He’s ready for a family who can guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet B4 Cotton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project

Linen is a brown tabby-and-white boy with a soft, classic kitten look. He’d do well in a home that can give him time, play, and gentle training.

👉 Meet B6 Linen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chehalis, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or kittens. Visit their Adoptapet pages to learn more about their vetting, spay/neuter status, and how to schedule a meet-and-greet with The Cat's Meow Spay, Neuter & Adoption Project.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.